The case of the boyacense cyclist Miguel Angel Lopezwho was dismissed by the team Astana at the end of 2022 because “new elements were discovered that show his probable connection with the Dr. Marcos Maynar”, opens another chapter in Spain.

Last November, the former cyclist and sports director Vincent Belda Vicedoyour son Vincent Belda GarciaAstana masseur, and the Colombian were some of those investigated in the plot dedicated to the distribution of prohibited medicines for athletes and that has dismantled the Central Operating Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard.

When the problem broke out last July, López was separated by the Kazakh team.

On August 1, 2022, shortly before the Back to Spain, the group issued a statement confirming him on the team for that competition.

In Spain the version is handled that he could have received a dose of menotropin, “an analogue of growth hormone that favors the increase in muscle mass and the elimination of liquids before the beginning of the past Giro d’Italia in Hungary and that would have motivated his withdrawal in the fourth stage, ”said the ABC newspaper.

Alexander Vinokurov, Astana’s manager, was clear and said that the rider broke the team’s rules and that is why the decision was made not to go with him anymore.

Another fired?

There is one more victim in this case. In Spain they assure that Vicente Belda García, son of DT Vicente Belda, will no longer work with the Astana team.

According to Ciclo21, which uncovered the scandal last year, "the Alicante native from Cocentaina no longer works – as reflected in his linkedin profile – as a masseur at Astana 2023" and neither "appears in the official photo" of the Kazakh team from Alexandre Vinokourov.

