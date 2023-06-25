Miguel Angel Lopez won the final stage and the title of the return to colombiaafter the individual time trial stage with start and finish in La Ceja, Antioquia, about 42 kilometers.

‘Supermán’ López was the lord and master of the race, as he dominated his rivals at will and helped by his teammates in the Team Medellin.

(Miguel Ángel 'Supermán' López: reasons for his incredible dominance in the Tour of Colombia)

The 29-year-old cyclist from Boyacá achieved nine partial victories out of 10 possible in the Vuelta, he did not leave even the crumbs and achieved his first title of the test.

He prevailed in the prologue in Yopal, the city where he adjusted the victory in the first stage. Then he won the fraction in ibagué, at the top of the Line, in the stage with arrival in Belalcázar, then in Apía, the next day he did it in Manizales, in Cañasagordas and in The Eyebrow.

Supermán López, on arrival in Manizales.

During the season, López has achieved 23 victories, 17 of them in competitions in the International Cycling Union (UCI)which helps him to be the most winning cyclist in the world in 2023, leaving Tadej Pogacar in second place, who has 14.

Of those 23 López wins this year, six have been titles: Clásica de Villeta, Back to San Juan, Argentina, time trial champion of the cycling nationals, Vuelta al Tolima, Tour de Catamarca and the Vuelta a Colombia.

“Very happy. My team has worked from beginning to end. We have not had any problems and everything was in our favor,” said the champion.

This season, López has won 18 partial days, a real outrage. He has shown that he is far above others.

classifications

Stage

1. Miguell López Team Medellín 52 min 19 s

2. Rodrigo Contreras Colombia Power Life at 38 s

3. Wilson Peña Sistecredit at 2 min 51 s

4. Aldemar Reyes Team Medellín at 3 min 11 s

5. Julián Cardona Sistecrédito at 3 min 13 s

final general

1. Miguel López 33 h 42 min 13 s

2. Rodrigo Contreras Colombia Power Life at 6 min 17 s

3. Wilson Peña Sisteccredit at 7 min 12 s

4. Aldemar Reyes Team Medellín at 10 min 25 s

5. Oscar Fernández EPM at 11 min 14 s

