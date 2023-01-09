A Miguel Angel Lopez He had to change, he was forced to return to cycling in Colombia, from which he left in 2015 to be part of Astana, a team that terminated his contract at the end of 2022.

The boyacense cyclist will be part of the Team Medellinwhich confirmed its presence for this 2023.

(Mourning in sport: karate champion hanged in Iran)

(Brutal fight between fans of Rome and Naples leave a knife wound, video)

He arrives at the group, since his name appears in the fourth court of Caceres (Spain)which investigates the doping plot called operation Ilex, directed by the doctor Carlos Maynar.

López can run, he does not have any sanctions, but he cannot do it in the ‘Major Leagues’ of cycling, since this investigation into the use and distribution of medicines has prevented him from being hired by teams of Europe.

Why the choice?

He had to return to feel like a cyclist, try not to lose condition, continue training, in competition, even in a minor ‘league’ in which he will be above the rest, because his status as a great runner says so.

“It has been a difficult year. I ran out of a team almost in 2023 because there was little left to finish the year and the teams are full, with their payrolls, and there was no space. I believe that this team (Team Medellín EPM) gave me that confidence, that great opportunity to be able to continue through the year 2023, making a transition, enjoying the team, the great payroll that there is, the good material, spend this year and enjoy of the calendar they can do,” said the 28-year-old, who is in his middle age as a cyclist.

Clear objectives



Despite what has happened, he has challenges ahead, the first of which, unfortunately, he cannot solve, it is not in his hands, and that is that the investigation is resolved, hopefully in his favor, so that he can aspire to return to the great teams, to good races; meanwhile, he can’t do more. And in Team Medellín, because he will have to respond to that trust.

The return to colombia and the classic RCN They will be his two great goals, in which he should not have problems, on paper, to win.

Then, because López and his colleagues will be willing to take the international step, a step that is already planned.

The first will be the Return to San Juan (Argentina), from January 22 to 29, in which he will meet Egan Bernal (Ineos) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step), which will be his two great rivals.

With López, I am sure that Velásquez and his group will open up the spectrum of competitions, since they will have a high-level runner. Last year, the group took part in the Tour of Ecuador and the Tour of Venezuela.

In 2021, Team Medellín was part of the Vuelta a Asturias lot, in Spain. What is clear is that due to its category it is impossible for it to be in top-class races such asthe Tour de France, the Back to Spain and the Italy spin.

López and his new squad will be able to be part of the 2.1 competition calendar, similar to the Colombian Tourand category 2Pro.

(Gerard Piqué’s parents can’t stand Shakira anymore: this is the reason)

#ATTENTION 🚨 We are delighted to make the linking of @supermanlopezN the team for this season. How proud that you wear our colors and represent Medellín for Colombia and the world. Welcome champion, MEDELLÍN will always be your home 🔝 pic.twitter.com/4LwQdoIJuP — Team Medellin EPM (@team_medellin) January 8, 2023

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

qlisandroabel