Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombian cyclist provisionally suspended from all cycling activities by the International Cycling Union (UCI), who notified that they made the decision due to “a possible violation of anti-doping rules” by the rider from Boyacá, He once again complained about the surprise controls to which he has been subjected.

A few days ago he was in the United States on vacation with his family, when in the hotel where he was he was approached by those in charge of carrying out doping controls by surprise.

“I am surprised by something that just happened to me this morning, I had not wanted to say this in public, but it is time because a long time has passed. “Everyone knows the situation I am going through, the provisional suspension that the UCI has had for me that has been going on for almost 5 months, and that as of today I know absolutely nothing about my future,” López said in a video uploaded to his Instagram account. Instagram.

López is already in Colombia and complained about the same thing again. This time the controls came to his house and the corridor exploded.

“Honestly, it is a complex situation, I will continue to be there for all the controls they want. What do you think? “She said on his social networks.

“I hope it's for the best. So insistent. I'm not at Disney, I'm at home. You won't believe it, but again. Are they going to eliminate me? “I think these characters missed seeing this Disney character,” she replied.

And he declared: “Here they are again. Hopefully these days will come and I will be waiting for you again.”

What the World Anti-Doping Code says

López is not the only one who has protested. Lionel Messi, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have gone through them and complained, but these complaints are unfounded, since this is specified in the Code of the World Anti-Doping Agency, which in its fifth article explains the reasons for carrying out the controls.



“Any Athlete may be required by any Anti-Doping Organization competent to conduct Tests to provide a Sample at any time and place”says.

In article 5.5 on information about the location of athletes, it states: “Athletes who have been included in a Registered Control Group by their international federation and/or National Anti-Doping Organization must provide information about their location in the manner specified in the International Standard for Controls and Investigations and will be subject to Sanctions in case of committing violations.”

And he adds: “International federations and national anti-doping organizations must coordinate the identification of said Athletes and the collection of information regarding their location. Each international federation and National Anti-Doping Organization will communicate through the ADAMS System a list that identifies by name the Athletes included in the Registered Control Group.

It is clear that López, due to his sporting and disciplinary background, is one of the Colombian athletes who are in that group of athletes who must be under permanent control.



“Athletes must be notified before being included in a Registered Control Group and being removed from it. The information regarding their location that they provide while they are included in the Registered Control Group may be consulted, through the ADAMS System, by WADA or other anti-doping organizations with jurisdiction to carry out Tests on the Athlete in accordance with the provisions of article 5.2. , adds the World Anti-Doping Code.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@LisandroAbel

