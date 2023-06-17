Saturday, June 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Miguel ‘Supermán’ López flew: first leader of the Tour of Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 17, 2023
in Sports
0
Miguel ‘Supermán’ López flew: first leader of the Tour of Colombia


close

Miguel Angel Lopez

Miguel Angel Lopez

Miguel Angel Lopez

He won the 7.5 km prologue in Yopal, Casanare.

See also  Ferrari, because Sanchez can't be replaced now by an external graft

Miguel Angel Lopez (Team Medellin), prevailed in the prologue of the return to colombiadisputed in the streets of Yopal, Casanareover 7.5 kilometers and is the first leader of the race.

López managed to get the victory with a time of 10 minutes and 05 seconds, confirming that he is the best man on the clock in the local lot.
(Mourning in cycling: Santiago Buitrago’s teammate died in the Tour of Switzerland)(Shakira exploded: reveals intimacies of Gerard Piqué and the tax trial)

‘Supermán’ surpassed the current champion of the race, his partner, Fabio Duartewhom he beat by 17 seconds.

And in the third box was left Rodrigo Contreras (Colombia Potencia y Vida), who lost to the winner by 18 seconds.

This Saturday, first stage, Yopal, Aguazul, Tauramena, Monterrey, Aguazul and Yopal, over 197 kilometers.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Giro d'Italia 2023: route suitable for Colombian cyclists? Analysis

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Miguel #Supermán #López #flew #leader #Tour #Colombia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Amazon Deals: Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB SSD for PS5 and PC, Now at All-Time Low Price

Amazon Deals: Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB SSD for PS5 and PC, Now at All-Time Low Price

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result