Miguel ‘Supermán’ López flew: first leader of the Tour of Colombia

Miguel Angel Lopez (Team Medellin), prevailed in the prologue of the return to colombiadisputed in the streets of Yopal, Casanareover 7.5 kilometers and is the first leader of the race.

López managed to get the victory with a time of 10 minutes and 05 seconds, confirming that he is the best man on the clock in the local lot.

‘Supermán’ surpassed the current champion of the race, his partner, Fabio Duartewhom he beat by 17 seconds.

And in the third box was left Rodrigo Contreras (Colombia Potencia y Vida), who lost to the winner by 18 seconds.

This Saturday, first stage, Yopal, Aguazul, Tauramena, Monterrey, Aguazul and Yopal, over 197 kilometers.