Miguel ‘Supermán’ López flew: first leader of the Tour of Colombia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Miguel Angel Lopez
Miguel Angel Lopez
He won the 7.5 km prologue in Yopal, Casanare.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Miguel Angel Lopez (Team Medellin), prevailed in the prologue of the return to colombiadisputed in the streets of Yopal, Casanareover 7.5 kilometers and is the first leader of the race.
López managed to get the victory with a time of 10 minutes and 05 seconds, confirming that he is the best man on the clock in the local lot.
(Mourning in cycling: Santiago Buitrago’s teammate died in the Tour of Switzerland)(Shakira exploded: reveals intimacies of Gerard Piqué and the tax trial)
‘Supermán’ surpassed the current champion of the race, his partner, Fabio Duartewhom he beat by 17 seconds.
And in the third box was left Rodrigo Contreras (Colombia Potencia y Vida), who lost to the winner by 18 seconds.
This Saturday, first stage, Yopal, Aguazul, Tauramena, Monterrey, Aguazul and Yopal, over 197 kilometers.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Miguel #Supermán #López #flew #leader #Tour #Colombia
Leave a Reply