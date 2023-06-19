Miguel ‘Supermán’ López exploded against the judges of the Tour of Colombia

Miguel Angel Lopez (Team Medellin) has no rival in return to colombiais the main candidate, the leader for the moment and apparently will not lose to win the race.

This Sunday in the stage between Tibasosa and Gachancipa About 160 kilometers there was a problem in the test, which made López criticize the work of the judges.

‘I don’t know what the judges are playing’

An agreement was reached for the caravan to stop at the site that German Chaves and his father were run over by a truck on June 4 to pay tribute. Until then, everything was going normally.

The lot arrived at the site, stopped the march for a while and then resumed the march, but López’s criticism is because the judges never noticed that the runners who were running away followed their path and took more advantage.

“I don’t know what the judges are playing here. There are days when the platoon stops, but the escape continues without problems. It’s not fair that way. It was very hard for us to be able to recover because we stopped for a minute or a minute and a half and then it was very cold and then it was time to start”, said the cyclist from Boyacá.

And he added: “Failure of the judges because they put with three kilometers to go on the board that the difference was 40 seconds and there was no runner with that difference ahead of the group. In the end, I gave myself a little.”

López leads the Vuelta with a difference of 34 seconds over his teammate Fabio Duarte and 35 seconds on Rodrigo Contreras.

