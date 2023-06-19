Monday, June 19, 2023
Miguel ‘Supermán’ López exploded against the judges of the Tour of Colombia

June 19, 2023
in Sports
Miguel 'Supermán' López exploded against the judges of the Tour of Colombia


Miguel Angel Lopez

Miguel Angel Lopez.

Miguel Angel Lopez.

The race leader was very critical.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Team Medellin) has no rival in return to colombiais the main candidate, the leader for the moment and apparently will not lose to win the race.

This Sunday in the stage between Tibasosa and Gachancipa About 160 kilometers there was a problem in the test, which made López criticize the work of the judges.
(Rigoberto Urán, spectacular: he broke it at the end of the Tour of Switzerland)
(Shakira: it’s not Hamilton, it’s not Butler, and even less Cruise; the bomb exploded!)

See also  [EN VIVO] My name is Colombia: follow here the minute by minute of TODAY's program, January 13

‘I don’t know what the judges are playing’

An agreement was reached for the caravan to stop at the site that German Chaves and his father were run over by a truck on June 4 to pay tribute. Until then, everything was going normally.

The lot arrived at the site, stopped the march for a while and then resumed the march, but López’s criticism is because the judges never noticed that the runners who were running away followed their path and took more advantage.

“I don’t know what the judges are playing here. There are days when the platoon stops, but the escape continues without problems. It’s not fair that way. It was very hard for us to be able to recover because we stopped for a minute or a minute and a half and then it was very cold and then it was time to start”, said the cyclist from Boyacá.

And he added: “Failure of the judges because they put with three kilometers to go on the board that the difference was 40 seconds and there was no runner with that difference ahead of the group. In the end, I gave myself a little.”

See also  Mayo Clinic fires 700 employees for not getting vaccinated against covid

López leads the Vuelta with a difference of 34 seconds over his teammate Fabio Duarte and 35 seconds on Rodrigo Contreras.
(Gerard Piqué, exhausted and stressed by his children’s vacations, away from Shakira)

Sports

