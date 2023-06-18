Miguel ‘Supermán’ López does not let go of the leadership of the Tour of Colombia

Jonathan Guatibonza won the second stage of the Return to Colombia which was played this Sunday between Tibasosa and Gachancipa160 kilometers long, after which the Team Medellín rider Miguel Angel Lopez He retained the lead in the competition.

During the tour, the lot decided to pay homage to German Chaves and his father, who died last June 4 in an absurd accident.

The lot stopped at the place where the incident took place and where the former team runner lost his life credit system and his father.

there was firewood

Later, the day resumed and the war was total, in search of reducing time to the leaders and in search of partial victory.

The group was cut off on that climb towards Sisga and on the descent. Team Medellín put their men to work and managed to distance several of their rivals.

This Monday will be the third fraction, a circuit in ibagué over 105 kilometers.

classifications

Stage

1. Jonathan Guatibonza 3 h 59 min 56 s

2. Miguel Lopez mt

3. Juan Pablo Sosa mt

4. Juan Pablo Suarez mt

5. Heberth Gutierrez mt

General

1. Miguel López 8 h 46 min 00 s

2. Fabio Duarte at 34 s

3. Rodrigo Contreras at 35 seconds

4. Santiago Ramírez at 54 s

5. Daniel Mendez at 1 min 01 s

