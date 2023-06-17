Miguel Angel Lopez won the first stage of the Return to Colombia which was held this Saturday with departure and arrival in Yopal, Casanareof 197 kilometers, and continues as the leader.

López was protected by his companions in the Team Medellinwho wrapped him up and freed him from the falls that occurred.

Calmly

And the victim of one of those accidents was Jonathan Restrepowho fell and had to withdraw from the competition.

The stage was long, overheated, but the cyclists took it easy and saved their energy for other, more complicated sections.

But the ending was surprising. López, who is not a packer, got into the fight and defeated the fastest of the national lot and increased the difference in the general.

Little did the rivals of the leader move, Rodrigo Contreras, among others, who also know that it is not a propitious day to attack.

“The team worked perfectly all day. At the start there were attacks, but without eagerness. I feel good and that’s why I tried. I came with good legs and I said that I was going to try,” said López.

This Sunday, the second day between Tibasosa and Gachancipá, 160 kilometers.

classifications

Stage

1. Miguel López 4 h 36 min 16 s

2. Johan Colon mt

3. Nelson Soto mt

4. Héberth Gutiérrez mt

5. Nicolas Gomez mt

General

1. Miguel López 4 h 46 min 11 s

2. Fabio Duarte at 27 s

3. Rodrigo Contreras at 28 seconds

4. Robigzon Oyola at 30 s

5. Juan Barboza at 32 s​

