The boyacense cyclist Miguel Angel Lopez remains provisionally suspended, while it is clarified whether or not he is linked to the doping plot Operation Ilex in Spain.

López had been a figure with the Team Medellin, but he received the order not to continue in competition until his case is clarified by the Spanish authorities.

(Luis Díaz: the day he confessed his desire to play for Barcelona)

Strong declarations

The corridor of Fishing, Boyacá, trains, but cannot compete, because his name appears in a court of Caceres, Spainwhich investigates the plot led by doctor Marcos Maynar.

“Based on an investigation carried out by the International Testing Agency (ITA), which includes evidence obtained from the Spanish police authorities (Guardia Civil) and the Spanish Anti-Doping Organization (CELAD) during the investigation of Dr. Marcos Maynar, UCI has notified Miguel Ángel López today of a possible anti-doping rule violation (ADRV),” the International Cycling Union (UCI) reported last July.

(Some sectors of the Atanasio Girardot shouted ‘get out, Petro’, during classic paisa)

Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López, Colombian cyclist. Photo: EFE/ Luis Eduardo Noriega and Fedeciclismo

Maynar spoke again about the accusations and ‘Supermán’ López entered the dance, although the doctor clarified several versions.

“In the case at hand, never. Previously, I have not had the need either. There are conversations in which I speak with Vicente (Belda). I give you the example of Miguel Ángel López, I see that the cyclist is doing so well that I make it clear to him that there is no need to use doping. “I think cycling is cleaner than ever,” Maynar said in an interview with El Contraanalysis directed by journalist Javier Ramírez.

And he added: “They have the right to have whoever they want. Miguel (Ángel López), apart from having me, had his own nutritionist and Enric Mas He has his own coach who is not the Movistar Team coach. Like many others. I talk about Mas because I know his physical trainer.”

Other answer

When asked if he prescribed menotropin to López, the doctor said: “As they say in Colombia, he would have sent me to hell if he had. The first condition he always set, from the start, was that no doping substances. How am I going to send this man something and on top of that send him with the records that are made in the Giro, in the Tour? Especially in Italy. It’s stupid”.

Finally, he was asked about the doping cases in cycling, specifically, about the López issue.

“For the rest, I do not put my hand in the fire for substances that are not detected at the moment, but are not allowed. I’m not going to put my hand in the fire for anyone, only for Miguel Ángel López. Because I do know what he was taking. I know how strong he is. And for them to have taken him with the hook in his Tour de France or others, I wouldn’t worry about nonsense like this. Let them worry and tell the UCI to investigate, they are making a fool of themselves. Training alone does not do what the winner of the Tour de France has done at Induráin speeds in his times, comparing the structures of one and the other. There is also something other than technology,” said Maynar.

(This was the fatal accident at the Tocancipá Autodrome that ended the life of ‘Lupi’)