The Team Medellin EPM presented the list with which it hopes to be the protagonist in this 2023 season, both nationally and internationally, led by Miguel Angel Lopez.

‘Supermán’ López becomes the most important hiring of the

squad led by José Julián Velásquez.

The Fishing rider, who already won the first competition with the colors of the paisa team in the Villeta Classic, arrives with the hope of confirming his talent and class.

“The truth is that motivated, happy with this opportunity that the goat gives me, the Team

Medellin, the Medellin’s town hall. I am super motivated and eager, I think that

I once again have that illusion of continuing, of fighting, of enjoying with the team.

Running in my country, on the calendar here, sharing with people, that’s going to be what

The main thing is the peace of mind of living cycling a little closer and enjoying every

moment that passes”, said Miguel Ángel López.

strong group

In addition to López, Team Medellín EPM had already announced to Danny Osorio,

Antioquia runner, as reinforcement of the team.

They are added, to complete the list, the experienced Oscar Sevilla, Fabio Duarte, Aldemar Reyes, Javier Jamaica, Yeison Reyes, Brayan Sánchez, Víctor Ocampo, Walter Vargas and Robigzon Oyola.

The first big challenge for the team will be Back to San Juan, Argentina from 22 to 29

January. For four years, with Óscar Sevilla, Team Medellín EPM has made

podium.

“It is a motivating race, we run with the best in the world, it is a mini Tour of

France. It is a race that is going very well for Team Medellín, I have done four

times podium, I feel good because of the weather, the heat and it reminds me a lot of Spain

my Ossa de Montiel, dry heat, high temperatures, wind. This year we go with

I’m very excited, perhaps even more so with the arrival of Miguel Ángel, we know that he can win,

It is not easy, but it has potential for it and we are going to focus on the Team

Medellín is a team like the World Tour; We are not going to feel inferior,” he said.

Óscar Sevilla, cyclist for Team Medellín EPM.

During the presentation of the team, there was the presence of important

city ​​authorities and great allies of the team.

This year, Team Medellín EPM will continue with its philosophy of raising the name of the city for Colombia and the world, becoming an important ambassador of the good things that happen in the capital of Antioquia.

For its seventh season and registered with the UCI consecutively as a team

continental, Team Medellín EPM closed a great alliance with the leading brand in

bicycles and accessories in the world: Specialized.

The team will have personalized bicycles, with fine details of the city brand

Medellín Everything flourishes here. Hand-painted by a local artist, the new

bicycles will carry iconic images such as the subway, flowers, mountains, sculptures of the

teacher Fernando Botero, among other elements.

The base of the bike is a carbon fiber S-Works Tarmac SL7 frame that

only weighs 950 grams, with radical elements such as a paint finish that

weighs 10 grams. In addition, to transmit the cyclist’s power to the wheels, there is

a host of high-tech gear from the brand, starting with the SWorks Torch sneakers.

