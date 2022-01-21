Saturday, January 22, 2022
Miguel ‘Supermán’ López: controversial response to the Movistar documentary

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2022
in Sports
Miguel Angel Lopez

Colombian Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López ends his contract with Astana this season.

The Colombian continues training with a view to this season.

Miguel Angel ‘Superman’ Lopez He continues to train for the 2022 season with Astana, but he did not shy away from commenting on the new Movistar documentary, which is expected to reveal the truth about his withdrawal from the Vuelta a España last year, which triggered his departure from the squad.

The phrase that the boyacense cyclist said when he left the race without the consent of his sports directors was leaked in the documentary.

“I’m staying here… It was a pleasure, gentlemen”, said by the rider from Boyacá at the time of his retirement from the Vuelta, was the one that sparked the problem within the group.

harsh message?

López, once he became aware of the episode, uploaded a photo of his training on his social networks and with the caption: “From this fantastic place, I can say: #YoMeQuedoPorAquí”, which has left comments for and against.

Some warn that López defiantly mocks what happened and others feed the theory that the cyclist has every right to publish and talk about it.

sports

