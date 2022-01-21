Miguel ‘Supermán’ López: controversial response to the Movistar documentary

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Colombian Miguel Ã??ngel ‘SupermÃ¡n’ LÃ³pez ends his contract with Astana this season.
Archive / WEATHER
Colombian Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López ends his contract with Astana this season.
The Colombian continues training with a view to this season.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 21, 2022, 11:25 AM
Miguel Angel ‘Superman’ Lopez He continues to train for the 2022 season with Astana, but he did not shy away from commenting on the new Movistar documentary, which is expected to reveal the truth about his withdrawal from the Vuelta a España last year, which triggered his departure from the squad.
The phrase that the boyacense cyclist said when he left the race without the consent of his sports directors was leaked in the documentary.
It may interest you: (UCI announces new regulations due to covid-19)
“I’m staying here… It was a pleasure, gentlemen”, said by the rider from Boyacá at the time of his retirement from the Vuelta, was the one that sparked the problem within the group.
harsh message?
López, once he became aware of the episode, uploaded a photo of his training on his social networks and with the caption: “From this fantastic place, I can say: #YoMeQuedoPorAquí”, which has left comments for and against.
Some warn that López defiantly mocks what happened and others feed the theory that the cyclist has every right to publish and talk about it.
It may interest you: (Pelé, hospitalized again: cancer would have spread)
sports
January 21, 2022, 11:25 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Miguel #Supermán #López #controversial #response #Movistar #documentary
Leave a Reply