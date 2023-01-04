The boyacense cyclist Miguel Angel Lopez could sign in the next few hours with a Colombian team, after leaving the Astana

López left the squad “they discovered new elements that show his probable connection with Dr. Marcos Maynar,” according to the official communication.

(Messi raised a false World Cup: the revelation that shakes Argentina)

(Kylian Mbappé incognito in New York, look at the costume he wore, video)

Last November, the former cyclist and sports director Vincent Belda Vicedoyour son Vincent Belda Garcia Astana masseur, and the Colombian were some of those investigated in the plot dedicated to the distribution of prohibited medicines for athletes and that has dismantled the Central Operating Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard.

In Spain the version is handled that he could have received a dose of menotropin, “an analogue of growth hormone that favors the increase in muscle mass and the elimination of liquids before the beginning of the past Giro d’Italia in Hungary and that would have motivated his withdrawal in the fourth stage, ”said the ABC newspaper.

Alexander Vinokurov, Astana’s manager, was clear and said that the rider broke the team’s rules and that is why the decision was made not to go with him anymore.

the new plan

With that problem on top, López has very few options to be hired by a team in Europe, Therefore, the option of being hired by a Colombian group is open, according to information from www.revistamundociclistico.com

And in the country, currently, there are squads such as Team Medellín, Sistecrédito, Indeportes Boyacá and Colombia pact for sport.

What is known is that he will have the chance to join a group that competes locally and has options to go abroad.

TIME He learned that this last squad will only go to some races outside the country in the Under-23 category, so López would not have a place.

There is an opportunity to be in the squad GW-Shimano Sidermerc, que has participation in tests in Europe, but the list is closed and it would not be convenient for them due to the problem that weighs on him.

He makes sure that he has everything arranged with Team Medellín, in which he would share with Oscar Seville and of Fabio Duartethe leaders of the group managed by Jose Julian Velasquez.

(Pelé: this is how the forgiveness of grandchildren who sued him for abandonment as children came)

(Lionel Messi, like a hero: this is how his PSG teammates received him, video)

Sports