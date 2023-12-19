Miguel Angel LopezColombian cyclist provisionally suspended from all cycling activities by the International Cycling Union (UCI), who notified that he made the decision due to “a possible violation of anti-doping rules” by the rider from Boyacá, complained again.

A few days ago I was in USA on vacation with his family, when in the hotel where he was he was approached by those in charge of carrying out doping controls by surprise.

Again

“I am surprised by something that just happened to me this morning, I had not wanted to say this in public, but it is time because a long time has passed. “Everyone knows the situation I am going through, the provisional suspension that the UCI has had for me that has been going on for almost 5 months, and that as of today I know absolutely nothing about my future,” López said in a video uploaded to his Instagram account. Instagram.

López is already in Colombia and complained about the same thing again. This time the controls came to his house and the corridor exploded.

“Honestly, it is a complex situation, I will continue to be there for all the controls they want. What do you think? “She said on his social networks.

“I hope it's for the best. So insistent. I'm not in disney, I'm at home. You won't believe it, but again. Are they going to eliminate me? I think these characters missed seeing this Disney character,” he replied, showing the control papers.

And he declared: “Here they are again. Hopefully these days will come and I will be waiting for you again.”

