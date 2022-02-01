Miguel ‘Supermán’ López: Astana presents 2022 to the rhythm of rap

Miguel Angel ‘Superman’ Lopez come back this year with the team Astanathe group that gave him confidence and took him to his finals in 2015.

Lopez walked out the back door of the Movistara group in which he could not finish 2021, after the strong controversy for having left the Back to Spain without the approval of the technicians.

López and the group, which is run by Alexander Vinokourovfaces a new year in which the Colombian and the Italian Vincenzo Nibali are your two strongest cards.

Astana edited a video in which the cyclists present the year to the rhythm of rap.

🎼 Astana Is My Team – Cycling Rap Music Video! The path to big goals is best started by rallying together as a united and motivated team!

Today we are setting the tone for the whole season, which, we are sure, will be successful!#AstanaQazaqstanTeam pic.twitter.com/B13l6JA4gr — Astana Qazaqstan Team (@AstanaQazTeam) February 1, 2022

