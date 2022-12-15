Miguel Angel López is history in the team Astana, that he terminated the contract because he had discovered “new elements that show the probable connection of the broker with the doctor Mark Maynar”, who was arrested in May of this year for an investigation of Operation Ilex of distribution of prohibited substances.

After the scandal broke out, the manager of the Kazakh team, Alexander Vinokurov, He referred to that problem and emphatically stated that the boyacense broke the rules.

“Every rider who signs a contract with the Astana team knows that breaking the rules has a consequence and in the case of López it means that the contract is broken and he is removed from the team,” Vinokurov told the Ciclismo en Grande program.

The decision not against more with López comes just over four months after Astana provisionally suspended ‘Superman’ for the same situation, precisely before the Back to Spain, when the broker was detained upon arrival at the airport in Madrid by the Civil Guard.

affected group

The group is currently concentrated in Spain, advancing work with a view to 2023 and without López, who had been designated as leader for the season.

“That has affected the other riders, but we must move on, we must face the new season and start working in a positive way,” said Vinokurov.

The Spanish media handle the information that the manager was informed by the authorities that the Colombian could have received a dose of menotropin, “an analogue of growth hormone that favors the increase in muscle mass and the elimination of liquids- before the beginning of the last Giro d’Italia in Hungary and that would have led to his withdrawal in the fourth stage,” said ABC, which would have triggered the decision to break the contract.

“The issue is dealt with. We are not going to make any other comments that affect the team and the other riders. We will not make any further comments,” Vinokurov said.

