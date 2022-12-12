Miguel Angel ‘Superman’ Lopez he is no longer team runner Astanaas reported by the squad on Monday.

“The Astana Qazaqstan team discovered new elements that show the probable connection of Miguel Ángel López with Dr. Mark Maynar“said the official statement.

And he added: “Consequently, the team had no other solution than to terminate the contract between the team and the rider, based on breaches of said contract and the internal rules of the team, with immediate effect. To preserve the rights of the team and the rider, we do not further comment will be made.”

The problem

Last November, the former cyclist and sports director Vicente Belda Vicedo, his son Vincent Belda Garcia Astana team masseuse, and the Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel López are some of those investigated in the plot dedicated to the distribution of prohibited medicines for the doping of athletes and that has dismantled the Central Operating Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard.

It was said on that occasion that both were related to the doctor and professor of the University of Extremadura (UNEX) Marcos Maynar, who was arrested last May for, among other alleged crimes, illegal drug trafficking and who was released by a judge with charges after testifying in Court number 4 of Cáceres.

According to the sources, it was supposedly Maynar who prepared the athletes’ training sessions, including a nutritional supplement with drugs and substances prohibited in sports. And to make the “cocktail” always took into account the customer’s chances of victory in its competitions.

López, that time, denied the accusations in a statement, but Astana’s determination has been final.

“Given the news published in different media in which it is stated that I am being investigated in a supposed doping network,” López said last November.

And I add: “Currently I do not have any active investigation process and my lawyers would initiate the corresponding legal actions if necessary,” he said.

Twice

The boyacense, once the scandal broke out last July, was separated by the Kazakh team, while the case was being investigated.

And on the first of August, shortly before the Back to Spain, the group issued a statement in which they confirmed it in the team for that competition.

This Monday, Astana announced that it is no more.

