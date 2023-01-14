Sunday, January 15, 2023
Miguel ‘Supermán’ López and his first victory with the new team

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 14, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Miguel Lopez

Miguel Lopez

Michael Lopez

He prevailed this Saturday in the Villeta Classic.

The Colombian cyclist Miguel Angel Lopez prevailed this Saturday in the Villeta’s Classic, in what was his first win of the 2023 season with the new team, Team Medellín.

