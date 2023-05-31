Ciudadanos surrendered yesterday after deciding that he will not run in the general elections on July 23 after the party’s debacle in the regional and municipal elections last Sunday. The unexpected electoral advance gave the final blow to a party that became key in the Region and that, in four years, squandered all its political capital. The act of death was certified at a press conference by the Cs general secretary, Adrián Vázquez, announcing that his formation will not stand for the elections after three hours of debate within the National Citizens Committee, although he reiterated that the party “It will be decisive again.”

According to national media, prominent leaders such as Inés Arrimadas or Begoña Villacís spoke out in favor of abandoning the electoral struggle. However, the lawyer Miguel Sánchez, the only Murcian senator from Cs, conveyed to his colleagues in the Executive, “with the utmost respect”, that he does not share the resolution. «A party, by essence, must stand for election. You cannot give up attending no matter how bad the panorama is; if not, you have to close the blind, “said Sánchez, who stressed that” it is a sad day. “I don’t think it is the right decision, but you have to abide by it,” he continued, while admitting that he does not know the future of the party at the national and regional level. He does not even know if the formation will draw up a list for next year’s European elections. Political parties are a fundamental instrument of political participation. The Constitution says so and the maximum exponent of participation is the elections, if you don’t attend, what’s the point?” Sánchez pointed out after the meeting of the Executive in which it was discussed only if they were presented, after considering that the voters voted in a national key.

For its part, the regional management ruled out making statements and only limited itself to indicating that it will pronounce itself in the next few hours. «I hope that this is not a ploy to unite the votes in the PP or that nobody uses it as a bargaining chip to spend ‘in extremis’ with Feijóo, who has been grateful for Cs’ decision; In this case, the re-foundation would have been a paripé,” stressed Sánchez, who retains his position as senator until the formation of the new Chamber, after the elections, for being a member of the Permanent Deputation.