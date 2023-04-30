“I am” came to an end more than a year ago, but the imitators who established themselves in the program continue to bill. One of the program participants who have managed to live off what they like and who have thousands of followers is Miguel Samamewho became known as Gustavo Cerati’s Peruvian double and who has managed to take his tribute show to various corners of the country and even abroad.

Miguel Ángel Samamé, who also generated controversy for harshly criticizing “I am”, reveals for La República why he has more followers abroad than in Peru. In addition, he talks about his facet as an imitator, about what Gustavo Cerati means in his life and about the consequences of being a frank person and not being afraid to expose his political positions.

—You recently had a tour of Mexico. What did you feel when you met Peruvians in another country?

—There were no Peruvians, actually. It was pure Mexican public. It would have been nice to meet some compatriot, but no. Well, there was only one person who lived in Mexico City and that is someone who follows me from here.

—So, do you feel that you are on the right track for internationalization?

—Well, I started internationalization in 2014, because I have already had the opportunity to tour Argentina. I have already been to Paraguay three times, three or four times to Colombia. I have been to Ecuador and this is my third time in Mexico.

Miguel Samamé: “I don’t consider myself an imitator because parody is not my thing”. Photo: Facebook Miguel Samamé

—Since you’ve been to Mexico three times, what do you think we can emulate from the music industry there?

—Mexico is culturally a very receptive country. It is open to all the information that can come from anywhere on the planet and it is a fairly large population. Practically the entire population of Peru enters the capital, so it is much easier to have a larger audience. It is a country that is highly developed and it is very easy to attract the public in any part of the country, unlike Peru, which still has cities that are more or less 30 years behind the capital.

—Why do you think few Peruvians attend your shows abroad?

—What happens is that I am not an artist who makes Peruvian rock. If suddenly he had imitated an artist who is only known in Peru and who has been very successful here, then it would have been a show aimed at the Peruvian colony; but the fact that I pay this tribute to the maestro Gustavo Cerati has already made me known to the entire community of Cerati and Soda Stereo fans. So, it is no longer a Peruvian show, but an international tribute.

—Did you manage to sing any song from your album “Spiritual” or did you only sing those by Cerati?

—It was a show with songs by Gustavo Cerati as a soloist and the next day it was a show with the songs of Soda Stereo. Although the subject of my music was addressed, I specifically did not go to do that. But in June I return with plans to promote my musical production.

—At your show on May 6, will you be able to show your new songs there?

—No, nothing I’m going to do, until June it will incorporate the themes of “Spiritual”. Maybe a couple of songs. What will happen in my show “Cerati- Visualizer 3 with Miguel Samamé and Rasa”, is that we are going to invite Gustavo Cerati to appear virtually on Bianca’s stage. He appears and sings with us with his voice and his image, something like Charly Alberti and Zeta Bosio did at the National Stadium in that concert called “Total Thanks”.

copycat facet

—Do you consider yourself a copycat or just an artist paying tribute to Cerati?

—Well, I consider myself a fan of Gustavo Cerati who has had the happiness of being able to represent the artist that many fans in Latin America want on stage. I’m just another fan, but on stage. I do not consider myself an imitator because mine is not a parody. I am a musician who sings and plays, it is not that I mime or just move my lips, but behind everything that is being presented there is a musical professionalism.

—Do some believe that imitation is easy?

—We who do that kind of show sing better than any other singer on the planet. To imitate is not to stop and move your mouth. To be able to recreate the voice of another person, like Gustavo Cerati, Juan Gabriel or José José, and not having their voice, you have to have great vocal flexibility, great technique, great intonation. You have to be able to recreate another person’s voice through sound, and not only that, but also sing the melody and have the same breathing technique to be able to hold your breath, reach the same high notes and the same low notes. . This is a technique that not only requires knowledge of singing, but also perfect knowledge of the vocal apparatus to know how to use it and be able to recreate another person’s voice.

—So it’s easier just to sing than to imitate?

-Exactly. If I sang my songs, I wouldn’t have to go through the effort of having to recreate someone else’s voice. If one day I’m bad or my voice is worn out, I could adjust to my own voice and it will always be my voice. The difference is that, when you are interpreting or recreating someone else’s voice, and if you are hoarse, you are going to have to see how you manage to reach their notes, vibratos, falsettos or whatever they do. the original artist. That requires a lot of musical knowledge and most of the guys who were on “Yo soy” are people who have a pretty big background, not just because of the theme of the show. There are people who have been doing a career of 20 or 30 years in the field of interpretation.

—Despite that, don’t they have the same recognition as others?

—It is that in Peru music has always been very selective due to racial and socio-cultural issues. If you are from the province, it is very difficult. There is a ring in Peru in which certain groups of artists only have the arena, and if you want to enter it is very difficult.

—What was the contribution of “I am” in these circumstances?

—”Yo soy” allowed many people with great talent in music to overcome those barriers that the prejudice of the Peruvian market had imposed.

—There are even those who have decided to try their luck abroad. Did they also call you in “I am” from other countries?

—Yes, but I consider that it is no longer necessary. I made a career with this tribute to the maestro Gustavo Cerati internationally and I think that entering a contest would be taking a step back. We are consolidated within this tribute at an international level. We are already known throughout South America because the community of fans of Soda and Gustavo Cerati is very large and very close.

—Would you try yourself in other programs, like “La voz Perú”?

—I wouldn’t go in and do another thing of this type because my interest at the moment is to start promoting my music. If I enter a program like “La voz Perú”, I would also end up singing covers and that is not my goal.

—Will you stop singing songs from Soda Stereo?

—No, because I love playing Gustavo’s. I still haven’t played all of his songs, I still have songs to go, albums to finish. At the moment in which I begin to leave the subject of the show by the maestro Gustavo Cerati a little, what I am going to dedicate myself to 100% is mine. I don’t want to sing songs by Luis Miguel or anyone else that aren’t either Gustavo’s or mine.

The Cerati and Soda Stereo community

—What does Cerati mean in your life and in your career?

—Cerati, musically, seems like a genius to me. It is a musical school because I did not have the opportunity to study music, but I learned with him listening to his music, his guitar, his composition, his interpretation. And, philosophically, it seems to me that he is someone who has a great contribution, spiritually speaking. So, I really like cultivating his music and cultivating his songs because for me it’s a very spiritual experience.

—Do you think that Cerati fans are very demanding?

—It is a quite jealous public and that is good because in reality thanks to that public —which is demanding— it is that I have also been perfecting myself. Having such incisive and strong criticism of my work is what has helped me to perfect it.

—What types of comments have you come across?

“At first they were very strong. That helped me to form my character, to develop my personality and also to see the things that I was not doing well. The critic is more objective because he doesn’t like you; the person who is going to throw a dart at you is precisely the one who does not have any positive feelings towards you and that is the person who is going to see your defects. On the other hand, the one who loves you, out of love, says certain things…

Miguel Samamé does not want to know about contest programs such as “I am” and “La voz Perú”

His controversial side

—In your social networks you also talk about controversial issues, such as politics. Has that caused you to lose followers?

“Actually, that doesn’t matter much to me. I believe that in this world, when one door closes, others open. And someone who leaves is the invitation for someone to arrive. And somehow one assumes a leadership in the world, which is divided into many factors. And trying to look good with everyone in the end makes you a soft person, without personality, without character. I think nobody wants an artist who doesn’t have the ability to back up what he says, stand up in front of people and be frank and honest with what he thinks. I think that the leader will always have people who love him very much and people who don’t love him. And that is the risk one must be willing to take.

—Do bad comments towards you bother you because of your political ideas?

—I don’t mind being frontal with what I think. There are many people in Peru, we are 33 million people, of which I do not need everyone to love me for keeping quiet about what I think. I’m interested in 10,000 loving me, 20,000 loving me, I’m not interested in being loved more. So I feel happy with the people that I can attract to my show, to my music, to my way of thinking for being who I am and not for trying to be who I am not.

