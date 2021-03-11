After the shocking victory against Vélez in Liniers with a historic win, many imagined that in Boca the days before the Superclásico they would travel with the certainty of having found the eleven to play against River. But not. Miguel Ángel Russo rehearses, tests, changes and retouches. Surnames and system, waiting for an important return in defense and with the search for a better idea to receive Marcelo Gallardo’s men on Sunday.

Russo waits for Izquierdoz. (Photo: AFP).

In defense, the DT awaits the final okey to have Carlos Izquierdoz available again, who was part of a tactical work on Wednesday, then he moved in reduced football to begin to have physical friction with his teammates and on Thursday culminated in soccer practice. There is a certainty: Izquierdoz will not be 100% for the classic. And if it weren’t such an important game, he wouldn’t be forcing his return after his intercostal injury. They will wait for the central marker until game day, he will have a special belt and if necessary, he will infiltrate. Not even in that way it is possible to be sure that a pain will take him off the field quickly.

Once Russo knows if he will have the deputy captain, he will finish solving his defense. Why? It is that the duo Lisandro López and Carlos Zambrano (they played the last three games together) is still uncomfortable due to the lack of knowledge between them and the return of Izquierdoz will have to put one aside. Will Russo reissue the López-Izquierdoz couple? The idea of ​​putting together a lineup of three centrals made the rounds during the week, but it seems unlikely.

Tevez and Villa, a fixed for the classic. (Photo: Marcelo Carroll).

Julio Buffarini was the right-back at the tactical test on Wednesday. Then there he appeared again Nicolas Capaldo. On the left there are no doubts: Frank Fabra will be on the bench (Agustín Sández, full back of the Reserve will join the bench). And another detail: Marcos Rojo’s intensive work opens the door for him to at least be summoned for the weekend’s crash.

The variants in the middle of the court coincide on one point: Campuzano will start. The theme will be to surround him better with another characteristic of a footballer (Capaldo) or to add another player to a midfield without so many recovery players. Will Alan Varela join the medium? Will Agustín Almendra be as a surprise? The good work of Gonzalo Maroni against Vélez is not discussed indoors, but the eventual modification responds to the need to strengthen an area of ​​the field in which River has been strong since the generation of the game.

With Carlos Tevez as captain and fixed, Villa as the most destabilizing piece in hand-to-hand and with Cardona as the player with the most influence in Boca’s attack (he scored 3 goals and had 8 assists so far in 2021), the offensive side does not seem to have big surprises. Although Mauro Zárate and Wanchope Ábila will be on the bench (he recovered from his angina symptoms after a Wednesday with a fever).