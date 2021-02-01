The surnames, for now, remain the same. For Boca and also for Miguel Ángel Russo. Because the static world market, affected by the pandemic, led to the start of the 2021 season rediscovering the faces that achieved a two-time national championship but also left a great disappointment in the semi-final of the Copa Libertadores. That is why in the DT planning there is a question scheduled. Will it be a different idea with the same players or will there be surname changes to achieve a new operation?

For now, the new week of work will have Boca focused not so much on the double physical shift in charge of PF Damián Lanatta. The intention is that between Friday and Sunday they already have minutes of soccer in Casa Amarilla and in Ezeiza -the fields are being prepared and there are also reforms throughout the property- with friendlies on the horizon.

And there will begin to mold something that in the head of the coach was already prowling at the end of the previous season but that the calendar, expulsions, injuries and the pressure for another title made it impossible for him to develop.

Zárate starts before Ábila in the consideration of DT. (Photo: AFP).

The 4-4-2 that almost always mutated into a 4-2-3-1 when the interpreters were Sebastián Villa and Eduardo Salvio gave Boca a physiognomy during 2020 that went from highest to lowest. For individual and collective performance.

With a certainty: Carlos Tevez always appeared by heart in the starting eleven. And at his side the surnames were changing. With Franco Soldano as the favorite companion, with Ramón Wanchope Ábila as the most effective and even with loneliness, when the Apache disguised himself as nine. Can Mauro Zárate now be Tevez’s new duo? Or is it Villa who will be more tip to his side without the responsibility of the setback? Will Salvio stop being the undisputed holder? How will Cardona get into that offensive connection? The unknowns are born from the good team that Russo has and which has not yet suffered casualties – there were only polls by some players.

Tevez, starter in the Russo cycle. (Photo: AFP).

Ábila will start from behind in the consideration because he had a hernia surgery that will have him at a disadvantage compared to the other forwards. With Soldano there is a clear look: his contract ends in June and thinking of Boca with him as an essential piece would be counterproductive. As things are, Cardona may have the upper hand. And let Boca start playing around his right foot.

Left winger with Barros Schelotto, inside midfielder with Palermo in Pachuca and playmaker with Russo. What is the place for the Colombian? One of the figures of the Maradona Cup (he accumulated 4 goals and 3 assists) but absent in the series against Santos, the coffee grower can start the season as the team’s driver.

And for that, behind his back, Boca can add a midfield with more support in Campuzano and Capaldo to which the youthful Alan Varela joins. Or another steering wheel that can be incorporated. Thus, without brand obligations, Boca’s offensive facet can find three pieces without wear on the back. If they are joined by laterals who join in the attack …

Fabra, Campuzano and Tevez. Headlines in 2021? (Photo: AP).

For the last line, Russo will have options. Until June there will still be Julio Buffarini, Leo Jara and Emmanuel Mas. With Frank Fabra they will seek to improve the contract and the club is looking to add a defender who contributes in the right lane. At the center of the defense, for now, are Lisandro López, Carlos Izquierdoz, Carlos Zambrano, Gastón Ávila (his representative seeks to borrow him abroad) and the possibility of having Marcos Rojo even opens a door to something little rehearsed: a line of three in the background.