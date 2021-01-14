Anger and pain hung in the air. Even behind the mask, the bitter grin of Miguel Ángel Russo could be guessed after Boca’s false performance in Vila Belmiro, where he fell 3-0 against Santos, which made him a price, and was left out in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. And at the press conference he did not hide his feeling at all.

With curt responses, DT made his frustration clear, although at all times he sought to point out that he was responsible for the fall.

“I take care of everything, as I have always done,” said Miguel, as if to free players from blame who showed performances well below expectations. And he stressed: “We have made mistakes that we were not used to, and in this type of circumstance they weigh a lot”.

The DT also pointed out something that was very clear: what was seen on the field did not coincide with what was planned before the game. “The idea was to play as equals as we have been doing in many parts of this tournament, and it is the first time that we have scored so many goals,” he lamented.

He also dodged the question of whether he did not regret the training he had arranged. “With the result in place, there are situations that everyone evaluates …”, he sentenced.

Russo, during the clash between Boca and Santos. (Photo: AP)

Besides remarking that he had no “excuses”, Russo spoke of his sadness at the missed opportunity. “One does not go well, the defeat hurts, in a semifinal that was open and where we had possibilities,” he commented, referring sideways to the expulsion of Frank Fabra, which ended up complicating an already very difficult panorama: “We had one less and it cost us a lot.”

In a few minutes, Russo cleared the process, and the least he wanted was to answer questions. He saluted and left for a night in which he will continue to try to assimilate the very hard blow of a huge wasted chance.