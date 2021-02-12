The beginning of Miguel Ángel Russo’s cycle, back in 2020, had an idea that the DT could not carry forward later. It is that in his debut in Boca, before Independiente in the Bombonera, the coach had opted for an offensive duo that had Carlos Tevez – until then a substitute for Gustavo Alfaro – and Mauro Zárate, another who had lost ground and that the coach sought to strengthen . It only lasted a while, because the former Vélez was injured and never again played a place in the eleven.

The technician thought about it throughout the recess among other changes he imagined to rehearse in this new beginning. You will be looking for the best eleven Russo, so between evaluations and tests, dates, weeks will pass and the magnifying glass will be fixed on performance. That is why the DT will insist on his old idea. And barring a last minute change, you will have Apache with Zárate coexisting in the attack.

During the tests, they alternated in the position closest to the area. Will it be a constant during the 90 minutes? In order not to take them out of the game circuit and spend minutes in contact with the ball, the idea is for Carlitos and Mauro to find their place. Then, in the area, both will end up contributing their hierarchy in the definition.

Miguel Ángel Russo observes the friendly that Boca and Talleres played in the Bombonera. (Photo: Twitter @BocaJrsOficial)

With 11 goals, Carlitos was last season’s top scorer for Boca. He did it with Soldano, Ábila and even being the only top reference. Now the former Union will start at the bank because their bond ends in June. And Wanchope, the hernia operation to avoid his constant injuries, was marginalized from being the first option. It is the great chance for Zárate.

The rest of the attack, of course, must accompany that pair. The intention of the coach is to nurture football from the connection that Cardona (one of the figures in the Maradona Cup) can provide and not only from the speed that Villa and Salvio provided during 2020. With the appearance of the two Colombians dedicated to the Offensive side, the support in the midfield should be Capaldo and Varela, the double five that the coach tried in the last trial. To Campuzano, who made the preseason with difficulty due to a physical discomfort, the idea is to preserve him in this game.

The possibility of having Salvio (he also scored 11 goals during the first season with Russo at the head of the squad) on the bench, at least for this first day, is also to have a variant to change the development of the game. The same can happen with Edwin Cardona, who according to the game can be the owner or the player 12 in this semester.

Although the confirmation is missing, and there is still one last training session, Boca’s eleven would be Andrada; Jara, Zambrano, Izquierdoz, Fabra; Capaldo, Varela; Villa, Tevez, Cardona; Zárate.