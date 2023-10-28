Diet can play a fundamental role in an oncological process. First, in the prevention of the disease, since a diet rich in vegetables and free of ultra-processed foods and red meat, for example, is healthier and removes the specter of cancer risk factors, such as obesity or diabetes. But the role of nutrition in patients with an already diagnosed tumor is also gaining more and more importance: adequate nutrition will not cure the disease on its own, but it can help optimize treatments and avoid toxicities, says Miguel Quintela, director of the Cancer Program. Clinical Research of the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO).

The doctor (A Coruña, 47 years old), who is also an oncologist at the 12 de Octubre Hospital in Madrid and lives between the consultation and the laboratory, defends the potential of a correct diet as another weapon in the therapeutic arsenal of cancer. In fact, he just launched a spin-off of personalized oncological nutrition to offer diets individualized to the needs of patients: the company has collected all the available scientific evidence and, through an algorithm, which individually analyzes the patient’s condition, tumor type, stage and treatment that it receives, among other variables, creates nutritional guidelines that its nutritionists translate into a 15-day menu of two courses and dessert. “We remove essential nutrients for the tumor, give toxic nutrients to the tumor and modify the microbiome [el ecosistema de microbios que puebla el organismo] to positively modulate the immune system. We are contributing with the therapy to the treatment of the tumor: to improve efficacy and reduce toxicities,” he summarizes.

More information

The scientific evidence regarding the potential of nutrition to mediate the oncological process is increasingly robust, insists the scientist, although there is still a lot of room for maneuver to implement all the findings suggested by scientific studies in clinical practice.

Ask. How does what you eat influence an oncological process?

Answer. The environment of the Western world makes us more prone to developing cancer. In the nutrition part, it seems that the incidence of all typical cancers, within the cancer-prone environment that exists in industrialized countries, is multiplied by two. Partly due to obesity, also because they destroy the microbiome, because they carry more hormonal load, because they are more inflammatory… [El impacto] The treatment is less quantified because the evolution of the tumor and the pharmacological part is something that weighs so much that the magnitude will be seen when, instead of randomizing one drug against another, we randomize patients with a free diet or a directed diet according to these types of factors. what I have said. All of this is highly quantified in animal models and it seems that the effectiveness is doubled and in some studies that are being carried out with diets similar to fasting, they are giving very high survival rates.

Q. What foods are least harmful for an oncological process?

R. In general, you should try to follow a diet that is as vegetarian as possible. That does not mean that we suppress protein intake because there are plant foods that are very rich in protein, such as nuts or legumes. It is also very important to take fiber and fermented foods. Without animal diets, we are avoiding a series of hormonal disruptors and immune system activity disruptors that alter the global response against the tumor, as well as a series of chemical compounds that are generated during digestion and disorient the immune system. By avoiding processed foods, we are going to avoid the administration of fructose [un tipo de azúcar], which, so to speak, is feeding the tumor. And the issue of fiber and fermented foods is because they produce specific changes in the microbiome that are tremendously positive for enhancing the type of immune response we want.

Q. What is the objective that can be achieved by modulating nutrition?

R. It is already clear that the diet similar to fasting greatly reduces the toxicity of the treatment and that is key and must be implemented, but there are other things that can be done. There is less data published, but in cases of melanoma with microbiome restoration, great responders have been found in some patients and time will tell if they are cured or not. Unlike some new medicines, which are already known to be toxic in phase I trials, here we start from the certainty that we are not going to do harm. Some aspects are already quantified, but all of them together, when, until when and in whom, are questions that we want to resolve with specific clinical trials. Every day we will have more answers.

By avoiding processed foods we are going to avoid the administration of fructose [un tipo de azúcar]which, so to speak, is feeding the tumor”

Q. What is the hypothesis? How far can your potential go?

R. The overall objective is to improve efficacy and reduce toxicity. And, perhaps, when talking about improving effectiveness we are talking about optimizing, reaching the maximum effectiveness that this therapy can offer because, sometimes, we ruin the effectiveness of a treatment. [contra el cáncer] due to a bad diet. A poor diet can alter the effectiveness, either due to interference in the absorption of the drug in its metabolism, due to the administration of toxic nutrients and also because, if we are experiencing a lot of toxicity, the dose that the patient receives ends up being reduced or interrupted. So, if we optimize the intake of the drug, reduce toxicity and interfere with its activity with an optimal diet, we can reach the maximum that this therapy can offer.

Q. What are the limitations?

R. There are things that are impossible, things that have been demonstrated in animals that are outrageous, but could not be possible in patients. For example, there are studies that show that a diet without serine and methionine [dos tipos de aminoácidos] It is extremely therapeutic: there is a study in which they removed serine and methionine from mice and the tumors disappeared, but the animal died because methionine is an essential amino acid and serine is semi-essential, and there is an amount below the which is not compatible with life.

Q. But can a diet help change the prognosis of the disease?

R. The evidence points to yes and we want to expand it. Some maneuvers, either by reducing toxicity or increasing effectiveness, seem to improve the progression of the disease.

Miguel Quintela, director of the Clinical Research Program of the Oncology Research Center (CNIO), at the headquarters in Madrid. Samuel Sanchez

Q. The strategy, he says, is to remove essential nutrients for the tumor and give it other toxins. How do tumor cells behave?

R. If you administer fructose to the body, it is its addictive nutrient: the tumor can use it faster and more efficiently than normal cells, to which it is of no use. Excess serine constitutes another food for the tumor: serine, found in red meat or liver, is tremendously useful for the tumor to generate other molecular structures.

Q. And what is toxic to a tumor cell? What is your poison or your weak point?

R. For example, speaking of sugars, there is a sugar called mannose, which is metabolized normally in normal cells, but in some tumors with some particular mutations, it stops and blocks glycolysis. [reacciones químicas que degradan el azúcar para obtener energía]. But here we have to start to think carefully and we have to see if the patient is diabetic or not and we can give him a source of mannose, or we have to see if he is on immunotherapy, because mannose can affect the immune system. This is why we call it precision therapeutic nutrition. Each patient is a specific case.

A poor diet can alter the effectiveness, either due to interference in the absorption of the drug in its metabolism, or due to the administration of toxic nutrients.”

Q. Fasting-like diets are controversial within the scientific community due to the limitations of the available evidence, which is more robust in animal models. What happens at the molecular level when there is an intake restriction?

R. A normal cell has two states: proliferative, growth; and that of protection and repair. This is modulated by many things, but one of them is the availability of nutrients. When energy-generating nutrients drop below normal, a normal cell enters a state of rest and repair, it does not multiply or grow and begins a process of autophagy that, among other things, allows damaged structures to regenerate and repair the DNA. What does it do in the tumor cell? It is insensitive to this process and, despite the disappearance of nutrients, it continues to multiply. And because of this addiction to replication, even in the absence of nutrients, after a certain time, this can cause the tumor cell to die. So, many of the therapeutic agents that we use in oncology are directed against the replication process itself and if you take an agent of this type, it will damage your tumor cells and your healthy cells. But since we have induced this state of cellular quiescence with nutrient restriction, healthy cells will be immune to the treatment you are giving. With which, on the one hand, you have increased effectiveness and, on the other, you have protected good cells from toxicity.

Q. Some patients might think, after reading this interview, that if they eliminate sugar from their diet, if they follow some type of diet on their own or start intermittent fasting, for example, their cancer process may go better. What would I say to them?

R. The recommendation is that no one does anything on their own. Just as one could not self-prescribe cancer treatment.

You can follow EL PAÍS Health and Wellbeing in Facebook, x and instagram.