The mythical Madrid flamenco tablao ‘El Corral de la Morería’ -which turns 65 after its recent reopening-, headquarters of the Cante de las Minas Festival in the capital of Spain and with a reduced capacity to comply with sanitary requirements, it has been the place chosen for another year to present the program of galas and performances of what will be the 60th edition of the union contest.

The event, which was hosted by Armando del Rey -co-owner and director of Corral de la Morería-, brought together Lyra Puišytė-Bostroem, ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania in Spain, at the Madrid tablao; José Ramón Palazón, general director of the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts of the Region of Murcia; Elena José Lozano Bleda, Councilor for Culture of the City Council of La Unión; as well as members of the Government Team of the City Council of La Unión and technicians from the Cante de las Minas Foundation.

It is an edition that resumes live performances after a year off to enjoy “the best flamenco and break frontiers”, as highlighted by the general director of the ICA, who defined the return of the festival as the “emotional balm that we all need in these rare days; the experiences and feelings that only live shows can offer. “It is a new and fresh edition in which to feel and heal the love again thanks to culture and flamenco”he added.

It was the Councilor for Culture of the City Council of La Unión, Elena José Lozano, who was in charge of giving the keys to the programming of this 60th edition in which the festival has bet on the courage to start up again in person, «go back to move people and vibrate with the visit to the municipality and with flamenco ».

Will be Victor Manuel the town crier of this new edition. “A town crier who reminds us once again of the essential origin of the festival, which is mining and which is present throughout the territory,” as reported by the councilor. His show will recall the songs of his early years and the life in the mines that the singer has lived through his family roots. Adds Miguel Poveda to bring that part of flamenco and the quejío in a figure that bears the name of La Unión wherever he goes as a Mining Lamp.

As “strengths always emerge from crises”, the festival is reinforced with ‘El Cante en la Calle’, enriched and enhanced in this edition with seven mining lamps that will offer flamenco at the highest level for free at the foot of the Market.

The councilor wanted to thank the different venues that organize the selective phases “for starting up and making flamenco reach all of Spain and that it thus reaches La Unión in August”, as well as the administrations and artists for betting on the presence in this very special edition.

The event also featured the assistance of the dancer and choreographer Antonio Najarro, who highlighted the value of the festival in “helping artists so that we can exhibit our work in these moments that we need so much.” “We are lucky to be able to say that we are dancing in our country and that is thanks to you,” he added. For his part, the violinist Paco Montalvo, also present at the presentation, made reference to his illusion to return to this international festival. «When they ask me for special places where I have been lucky enough to perform, without a doubt the Festival del Cante de las Minas is one of them. They are one of those nights in which artists have a very special moment in which we want to give our best“, he claimed.

Programming



The galas program for this year begins with the winners’ gala on July 29, with the participation of Matías López Expósito ‘El Mati’ (Mining Lamp), Alejandro Solano (Filón), Olga Llorente (Desplante), and José Fermín Fernández (Bordón). It will be the next day when the performance of the Antonio Najarro Dance Company will take place, which will bring La Unión the show ‘Alento’, where the former director of the National Ballet of Spain offers his personal vision of Spanish classical dance, in a montage that reflects his style as a creator.

The Asturian singer-songwriter, composer and producer Victor Manuel will bring to La Unión his new tour ‘Volver to sing it on Saturday July 31, in a poetic journey through his life and that of Spanish society with the songs hand in hand. With his show the origin of the festival is highlighted, with a tribute through music to the miners.

After his successful visit to the Catedral del Cante, Paco Montalvo, the world’s highest representative of flamenco violin, will stop again in the mining city with his tour ‘Leyenda’ on Sunday, August 1.

The Monday, August 2 it will be the singer’s turn Miguel Poveda, who won four awards at the 1993 Cante de las Minas Festival, including the prized Mining Lamp. The man from Barcelona, ​​who has great affection for the city where he was artistically born, continues to reach unprecedented levels of success, having become a benchmark and one of the most respected artists in the world of flamenco.

The galas program will have its finishing touch with the performance of ‘La joya del piano flamenco’ on Tuesday, August 3. The pianist Dorantes he will travel with his jazz-flamenco through his senses and his cultural reality with his show «Identidad», his first introspective work. On this occasion, the Sevillian pianist will have the collaboration of cantaor Pedro ‘El Granaíno’.

</p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes</p> <p>

After the finery, it will be time for the flamenco singing, guitar, dance and instrumentalist competitions, whose semifinalists classified in the different selective tests carried out throughout the geography of our country, will participate in the semifinals on the days August 4, 5 and 6. Saturday August 7th, the final will bring together the best contestants who will compete for the trophies Lamp Minera (first prize in the category of flamenco singing, and endowed with the amount of 16,000 euros), Bordón Minero (first prize in the category of flamenco guitar, and endowed with the amount of 6,000 euros), Desplante (first prize in the category of flamenco dance and endowed with the amount of 6,000 euros in both the female and male categories) and Filón (first prize in the category of flamenco instrumentalist, endowed with the amount of 6,000 euros) .

A special edition



The International Festival of Cante de las Minas, in its strong commitment to its winners in recent years, will gather for this special edition a total of eight winners of the Mining Lamp trophy, highest award in the category of flamenco singing.

Thus, the program of performances ‘El Cante en la Calle’, which every year brings flamenco to citizens and visitors on the ‘Avenida del Flamenco’ for free, will have in this edition a total of seven winners of the precious trophy , and that together with Miguel Poveda (flamenco gala on August 2) will add the eight top winners who will meet in the same edition.

Every afternoon, La Unión will enjoy flamenco singing in the open air, at the foot of the Catedral del Cante, with the voices and art of Maria Jose Carrasco (Lamp Minera 2018) on July 29, who will be accompanied by her daughter, the young revelation cantaora Reyes Carrasco (winner of the children’s category of the contest of the television program ‘Tierra de Talento’, which broadcasts Canal Sur); the Sevillian cantaor Manuel Cuevas (Lamp Mining 2002) will be in charge of giving voice to the afternoons of La Unión on July 30, who will succeed Juan Pinilla (Mining Lamp 2007) on July 31. The malagueña cantaora Antonia contreras (Lamp Minera 2016) will return to La Unión on August 1, a day before the Extremaduran cantaora Celia romero (Mining Lamp 2011) who will perform on August 2. The singer from Almeria Maria Jose Perez (Lamp Minera 2015) will perform on August 5, and the singer from Extremadura will close the program of performances of Lamps Mineras Miguel de Tena (Mining Lamp 2006) on August 6.

The International Festival of Cante de las Minas this year honors the Republic of Lithuania, who will be awarded the Catedral del Cante award for his work in promoting flamenco through the Consulate of the Republic of Lithuania in Spain, from where for more than a decade a wide program of training activities such as classes of sing jondo at the Lithuanian Academy of Music and Theater (Vilnius).

Victor Manuel, town crier of luxury



The Asturian singer-songwriter Victor Manuel, the son of a railwayman, but the grandson of miners, will be in charge of announcing the 60th edition of the La Unión Festival. The composer, singer and music and film producer, has dedicated some of his best songs to mining, to work in the deep galleries and in the dark cuts. Several of these songs, such as ‘El abuelo Víctor’, ‘Asturias’ or ‘La planta 14′ – a song in which the Asturian interpreter relives the drama at the foot of a mining shaft when tragedy strikes – have become hymns of Asturian mining with nods to the workers’ struggle of the moment.

A safe, open-air festival



The pandemic caused by Covid-19 has forced measures to be taken to make the Festival del Cante de las Minas a safe cultural experience. Therefore, and taking advantage of an enviable climate, the 60th edition of the festival returns to its origins when the first open-air competitions were held, both on the Argüelles terrace and in the Mery gardens.

In this edition we change the mythical Catedral del Cante for another symbol of the mining activity in the area: The Machinist of Levante. Founded in 1890 by the mining businessman Miguel Zapata – known as ‘Tío Lobo’ -, it was installed next to the Herrerías-Cartagena train station, being a support center for his businesses in Portmán. This foundry had foundry workshops and produced heavy machinery, boilermaking and engines for the dewatering of the mines, and later it became a supplier company for the Cartagena and Mazarrón mines.

Open the term to compete



Until next June 1, the deadlines are still open so that artists who wish to participate in one of the four prestigious contests that are held in the Unionense competition can formalize their registration.

The artistic competitions of La Unión are considered a benchmark in the world of flamenco among critics and the public, due to the seriousness and prestige gained throughout its long history, as evidenced by the fact that great figures of this music have passed through them to compete, such as Miguel Poveda, Vicente Amigo, Maite Martín, Israel Galván, Pitingo, Luis de Córdoba, Rosario ‘La Tremendita’. Javier Latorre, Abdón Alcaraz, Pepe Bao, Carlos Piñana, Rocío Márquez, Juan Habichuela Nieto, David Lagos, Agustín Carbonell ‘El Bola’, Alba Heredia, Eduardo Guerrero, Ricardo Fernández del Moral or Sergio de Lope.

The Cante de las Minas Festival will travel throughout the national territory from the end of May until the month of July, where it will carry out the different selective tests from which the artists who will compete in the semifinals in the mining city will come out. Cities such as Álora (Málaga), Sagunto (Valencia), Valladolid, Madrid, Rojales, (Alicante), Viator (Almería), Fabero (León), Los Palacios and Villafranca (Seville) will become the Festival venues in the next few days, and where the dream of a few will be disputed to achieve the path to flamenco excellence.