The weekend is approaching and with this, another edition of the Clásico Tapatío is getting closer, where the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara and the Rojinegros del Atlas will face each other.
Until now, the spirits had been quite calm in a matter of statements between one club and another, except for the bet made by the owners of both teams, but this changed today, Thursday, on the media day that the sacred flock had.
On this media day, one of the footballers who came out to speak before the Clásico Tapatío was Miguel Ponce, a player who began to warm up the match against Atlas with a statement that the fans of the red and blacks will not like.
And it is that Ponce affirmed that there is a lot of difference between Atlas and Chivas, in addition, he commented that Atlas, by winning the Guadalajara classic, they remain calm, while Chivas aspires to greater things:
“It’s in their publications and I do believe it, because by beating us in a certain way they stay calm. In terms of titles and things like that, Chivas is very high. But in the end this is a sport and that is enough to put a lot of shit into it. Obviously there is a lot of difference between Chivas and Atlas.”
In addition, Ponce took the opportunity to remind the red and black how the last game ended in favor of the herd with a 3-0 win, a game where Atlas felt like a favorite and now sees similar cases:
“It’s good that they feel like this (favorites). We want them well connected because last time they didn’t do so well,” Pocho ironized.
#Miguel #Ponce #warms #classic #Guadalajara
Leave a Reply