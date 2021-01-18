Miguel Pizarro is the person chosen by Juan Guaidó to represent Venezuela before the United Nations and, from that position, articulates a large part of the discourse that the country’s representatives maintain before the international community. It comes from Petare, one of the most representative places in the country, with a difficult history, that of a humble but fighting neighborhood, which, without forgetting its roots, always aspires to be better. The same determination that is observed in some of his tattoos is also in his words, when he defends the future of his country, his family and the future possibilities for all Venezuelans.

-At the end of the December electoral cycle, the regime decided to investigate and arrest all the deputies elected in 2015. Is there a real fear among you that this will occur?

-Fear always exists and this is one more way to intimidate. We all have a number and the only difference between us is when our number will come out. Today it may be up to a colleague and tomorrow to me, but we have assumed it, it is part of our commitment to defend our country.

-But there is also an added responsibility, their families, who live in Venezuela. Have you ever been asked to stop?

-In my case, I come from a family that was already in politics, my father was already imprisoned in another era of Venezuelan politics. I was taught to always ask, to question power, but it is true that you live with that weight. Whenever I do something there is an impact on the doors of my family’s or my grandmother’s house.

-How do you rate the MUD consultation in December?

– It was a good decision, because many people were mobilized but it will not be a triumph until political change is achieved.

-What is missing so that, after the report of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, the trial against the Chavista leadership begins?

-This is the most important step in recent times, but the will of the ICC member states and the Prosecutor’s Office is needed to investigate more quickly. But let’s not forget a second door: residents with dual nationality can start criminal proceedings because it is understood that the Venezuelan justice system denies them this right.

– In what position is the UN right now with respect to Venezuela?

-The reality is so thunderous that it is impossible to ignore it. The United Nations is the one who now says that nine million Venezuelans live in food insecurity and that eight million will be in the regime of migrants and exiles. He is also the one who says that crimes against humanity are committed and that the State is penetrated by mafias.

-Is a change expected now that Biden takes office as the new president of the United States?

-There is a change of emphasis, Biden’s collaborators are not going to be naive and they know that they are not going to negotiate with the dictator. But it will not be solved with a direct negotiation between presidents, it will not work like that. The solution will always go through what our alternative proposes, which is the democratic one.

-Are you concerned about the position of the European Union?

-The Member States of the EU have been very clear, the election of the 6D for another National Assembly is not recognized. There are actors who see themselves as guarantors of an agreement space, but in times of oppression, neutrality puts you on the side of the oppressor. The impulse for dialogue must be accompanied by pressure to force the regime. The EU plays a key role alongside the US and the Lima Group.

– Do you miss any pronouncement of the Government of Spain?

-The majority of Spanish politics and all its parties have been clear in supporting democracy and human rights, with the exception of Podemos, which seems to be part of the international coalition in support of the Chavista regime.

-In the future, what are the first economic sectors to be recovered?

-The first thing is to assist the humanitarian emergency, we must open the doors to assistance to international action, and then restructure the debt because we owe trillions of dollars to corporations, States and bondholders. Then the diversification of the economy will come because we will no longer be able to sustain ourselves in the oil industry, which is now denatured.

Now we are no longer the country of manufacture or processing, nor are we the country of entry to South America. We have to reincorporate this logic to diversification into international investment, also knowing that a dollar in Venezuela yields more than a dollar in the United States.

-Is there a business class ready for this reconstruction of Venezuela?

-I am sure that there is, with the business groups and the unions we need a new social pact that in Venezuela we have not had for 30 years, a tripartite dialogue, and be able to have a social security, wages and investment pact.

-The Venezuela of the future, will it be a more egalitarian Venezuela?

-I believe that the Venezuela of the future has to discuss how we got out of the Middle Ages in civil rights and how we relate to each other. It must discuss equal marriage, abortion, access to the internet and clean water, where I hope that there will never again be an elite who can decide across the country without consulting it.