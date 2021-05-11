After the Government led by Alberto Fernández sent to the Senate the bill that seeks to set parameters and restrictions to combat the second wave of coronavirus, the Auditor General of the Nation, Miguel Ángel Pichetto, spoke out against the procedure and warned that It is a “medieval answer“in the absence of vaccines.

“The only response that the state has to the lack of vaccines is the medieval response: quarantine, restrictions and limitations on freedom, violating the constitution and the law“criticized the former vice presidential candidate in an interview with TN.

And he continued: “No emergency, not even the health one, which is the most transcendent, can violate freedoms, guarantees and rights own of the National Constitution “.

In addition, he argued that “this project tends to validate future actions, such as the closure of activities”, which generates that “stop opposition politics and that politics can only be done from the ruling party. ”

“You cannot have meetings of more than 10 people, but the Government can gather 200 “he lunged.

Regarding the vaccination of Mauricio Macri in Miami, he maintained that does not seem like something “negative”, given that he is “a man who travels for work obligations.”

He also criticized the fact that the ANMAT (National Administration of Drugs, Food and Medical Technology) has not yet approved the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Janssen vaccine, since “experience in the United States has shown that it is effective.”

Internal in the Government and elections

On the other hand, Pichetto also referred to the confrontation between Martín Guzmán, Minister of Economy, and Federico Basualdo, Undersecretary of Electric Energy, for the increase in energy rates.

“Guzmán should not have made that displacement without having spoken previously, because he was left in the worst scenario. That is to say, that was weakened and destabilizedor because he couldn’t throw it out. In politics sometimes you have to do what you can, “he said.

Meanwhile, he maintained that “the vice president (Cristina Kirchner) firmly believes that Macri’s tariff adjustment was one of the causes of his electoral defeat,” so she “does not want to take the rate increase to two digits “.

“Added to job loss, endless quarantine and lack of vaccines, it would be a very dangerous cocktail for the ruling party, “he added.

Finally, he did not rule out the possibility of being a candidate in the Province of Buenos Aires: “I am willing to build and work on the space of republican Peronism within the coalition. I am not retired or retired“.

DB