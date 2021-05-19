The Auditor General of the Nation, Miguel Ángel Pichetto, spoke out against the request for political asylum from Fabián “Pepín” Rodríguez Simón, a former advisor to Mauricio Macri, who is installed in an apart hotel in Montevideo, Uruguay, in the middle of the legal case in which he is investigated for being part of an illicit association that persecuted media entrepreneurs.

“I do not agree with ‘Pepín’. If you consider that you are innocent, You have to appear before the Justice. If the cause is unfounded, it will fall, “said the former vice-presidential candidate at A24.

And he added: “You cannot become a political prisoner when you are not. Endorse what about ‘Pepín’ It seems like a folly to me. Because he is also not a guerrilla in a liberation movement. If there is a cause, you have to come and present yourself. “

He also took aim at another Juntos por el Cambio reference: Guillermo Dietrich, the former Minister of Transport in the Macri government, whom he criticized for ” in Zoom from Punta del Este, encouraging the boys of the suburbs to go out to work. “

“That’s inconsistent. Politics has to go fairly well with the example, “he attacked.

Managing the pandemic

On the other hand, Alberto Fernández came to the crossing for handling the pandemic: “We had almost seven months of restrictions, Argentina lost a job, is poorer and its recovery is going to be much more complex than that of any country in the world. “

“How much longer can Argentina hold out? The health teams withstood the pressure of a scenario without vaccines during 2020. This year you can make a limited closure scheme, for 15 or 20 days. But if you want to keep people locked up all year long, Argentina is lost“he added.

He also disapproved of the vaccination campaign, given that “it was necessary to start vaccinating in December and that is purely government responsibility“.

And he crossed the former Minister of Health Ginés González García: “We would have to ask him what happened to the Pfizer vaccines, because no one gave an explanation“.

Meanwhile, he argued that Macri would have handled the pandemic better: “It would have had a more flexible position in terms of balance with the economy. In addition, it would not have wasted as Fernández did the instance of being a test country, which did not give a preferential right, but did open a way to receive vaccines.”

Regarding the relationship between the ruling party and the opposition, he assured that “we must find paths of unity“, while emphasizing that” the Government had a responsible and serious dialogue with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta until it took part of the partnership in the City of Buenos Aires without explanation. “

Finally, he referred to the criticism of the Alimentar Card by Juan Grabois, Luis D’Elía and Emilio Pérsico: “You have to leave the logic of the plans and generate employment, lower the tax burden and look to the future. “

“Anyone who receives a plan says that it is not enough, that he needs a job. For this reason, no matter how much they put Phase 1, you will find that, mainly in the Buenos Aires suburbs, people go out to look for work, because have to live“, he finished.

DB