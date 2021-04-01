After a “summer exchange”, the president of the Central Bank, Miguel Pesce anticipated that clouds can be seen on the horizon. Specifically, he said that you can see new exchange rate tensions in the second half of the year, just as it happened in 2020.

“We have suffered some attacks, in the second semester lThe pressures for a devaluation were extraordinary and we were able to resist them. Since december the Central Bank is buying dollars in the market and last month we had a record of purchases, due to a seasonal issue and that is that the heavy harvest is being liquidated, “said the head of the BCRA in radio statements.

However, he assured “dollars are not going to be missing.” “We have a level of acceptable exports, an exchange management system that is working, it is true that there is seasonality and some play with this seasonality to generate uncertainty, but if we were able to cope with them last year, we will surely cope with them this year, “he said in an interview on Radio 10.

In this sense, Pesce supported the measures taken with the super stocks last September; “With the exchange administration that is imposed in our country and with the prices what are the commodities We should not have difficulties in our exchange balance “, he remarked and at the same time added:” In a difficult context, we rose to the occasion. The pressures in the second semester will surely return to appear, and well, we will face them as we did last year. ”

The president of the monetary authority also referred to inflation, one of the main economic challenges facing the country, and to the renegotiation of the debt with the Monetary Fund. “It is working with the IMF in a new agreement, that task continues, there was auspicious news last week with the Fund’s statement where in some way it coincides with the diagnosis that the Argentine Government has regarding the inflation, with respect to growth, with respect to need to develop the capital market and the exports of our country. And I think it was a positive step. We will see if the times allow for this to be resolved quickly, ”he commented.

YN