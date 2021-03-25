After the blow to be out of the top three positions, the Real Murcia faces the next phase with the obligation to stay in what will be the third category of national football, the First RFEF. It will not be easy, since two of the six teams that make up the group in which the granas are classified are classified and also the Loreto pupils do not arrive with a good coefficient of points. They are fifth, with five points less than the leader, Sevilla Atlético, and three below Linense.

The whole of La Línea will be measured by Real Murcia in their first meeting, on April 4. This week there will be no game and as I comment Miguel Muñoz, “it will be good for us to clean heads” before traveling to Andalusian lands. In the next six games, “we play each other all season,” added the center-back for whom “The only accounts we do are to beat Linense.”

For Muñoz, there will be six “finals against high-level teams, all games will be important.” In them he believes that there will be “Improve certain details, such as putting ourselves below the scoreboard. It cannot happen again ”.

Finally, he referred to how he is on a personal level. A starter ahead of men like Antonio López and Baro, Muñoz said he was “very good, playing, which is what we all want.” He thanked “the confidence” that both Adrián Hernández and Loreto have given him and believes that any of the central squad “can fulfill that position.”