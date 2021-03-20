The former Minister of Employment, Research and Universities of the Region of Murcia, Miguel Motas, wanted to say goodbye through a letter before his return as a teacher at the University of Murcia. After a few weeks that he himself calls “seizures”, the former counselor acknowledges that “there were no other options “than his departure from the regional government. Motas, belonging to Ciudadanos, was removed from his position to admit Francisco Álvarez, one of the three defected deputies who with his vote prevented the motion of censure against Fernando López Miras from succeeding in the Regional Assembly.

Despite such an eventful end, Motas is grateful to his colleagues on the Governing Council: “It has been enriching to work and learn with them in a difficult environment, where I modestly believe that many things have been done well». In addition, he also thanks his team, especially the officials, who “have done their best for Murcia (managing after hours, on holidays and in very difficult conditions). You are the pride of this Region and it has been an honor for me to work and learn with you ».

He claims to leave “in peace” and without any enmity after entering the regional government, which occurred in the summer of 2019, although it did with the sadness of not having been able to finish the projects that I had started in the sectors for which he was responsible, and with the desire “to have been able to improve somewhat the Employment, Research and University System of our Region, which for me would be the greatest satisfaction.”

Of course, Motas did not want to say goodbye without making a request to the political parties of the Region of Murcia, to which he demands that ” efforts for citizenship. We need to be united to overcome the great challenges that lie ahead and we cannot afford any more disagreements and delays ».

After this stage as a politician, Motas will continue teaching Toxicology at the University of Murcia and will continue his research work – “work that I never completely abandoned and that I am looking forward to retaking” – focused on environmental toxicology and the effects of pollution .