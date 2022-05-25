The humorist Miguel Moreno spoke about the links that were made with the alleged audios of Martín Vizcarra, in which he would have made romantic statements to Zully Pinchi, another member of his political party, We are Peru.

Dark He has a great career as a comedic actor and, in recent years, he became well known for imitating the voice of a former president on the radio. For this reason, when the communications became viral, many thought that it would be the occurrence of a humorist.

For this, Michael Moreno he was forced to go out and deny this fact. On his Facebook account, he told his more than 80,000 followers that he was not the voice behind the scandalous audios.

“Clarifying before I go to jail,” said the video that went up. In it, you can see the statements he gave to the ATV newscast, in which he exempts himself from the rumors that accused him of being responsible for the alleged romantic messages of the former president.

Miguel Moreno denies alleged imitation of Martín Vizcarra. Photo: Facebook capture

“I am not the one who is appearing in the audios of Martín Vizcarra, I imitate him, but I am not… I would like to. The video that is rotating where the alleged Vizcarra makes declarations of love, is not me. Mine is on my page: Miguel oficial”, mentioned the comedian in his particular style.

The clip on his social networks received more than 600 likes and many messages of support from his followers. They even praised his imitation: “Because you’re a good imitator Miguel, they want to blame you”, “Miguelito, you’re such a boss that you have to go out and clarify this, ha ha”.

What do the alleged intimate chats between Martín Vizcarra and Zully Pinchi say?

“I love you, I need to give you a hug and you don’t know how much I miss you, you are my baby, you are my king,” Pinchi wrote to Vizcarra, who only replied: “I love you, see you later.” These are just some of the messages revealed by the “Panorama” program.

However, in another message it is inferred that the former president would have arranged a meeting with the former candidate, since he shares the number of his room with the lawyer. However, he asks you to mention another name at reception.

“Enter and ask for the name of Rudy Ramos, that is to avoid roches. I love you”, the former governor of Moquegua would have written.

Miguel Moreno: “I’m not your baby Fiu Fiuuu”

On the other hand, after linking his imitation with the alleged audios of former president Martín Vizcarra, the comedian shared posts on the event on his official Facebook account and made it clear, once again, that he is not the protagonist of the popular phrase ” I am not your baby Fiu Fiuuu”, alluding to a note issued by The Republic.

Imitation of Martín Vizcarra at the time of his Message to the Nation Photo: Miguel Moreno/Facebook