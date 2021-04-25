Miguel Lifschitz, former governor of Santa Fe and president of the Chamber of Deputies of the province, registered an improvement this Sunday in his coronavirus picture, after some complications in his state of health.

The information was known with the new medical report that indicated that the leader of the Civic and Social Progressive Front “is stable, responding to mechanical ventilation and to the therapeutic supports he is receiving ”.

The former Santa Fe president tested positive for coronavirus on April 11 and since last Monday he has been hospitalized in the intensive care area “for a condition of pulmonary compromise compatible with the Covid-19 that he is studying.”

“I started with some symptoms and today I took the Covid19 test and it came back positive. I’m fine in general. For a few days I will be isolated, “he tweeted after the positive result.

Lifschitz, 65, is admitted to a private sanatorium in the city of Rosario and on Saturday suffered a “deterioration of his lung condition”.

Faced with this situation, the medical team indicated their “admission to mechanical ventilation, receiving all the corresponding therapeutic supports ”.

A day later, the authorities of the institution reported the improvement of the socialist leader, who continued in the therapy room to closely monitor the evolution of his condition.

Order on the networks

Concern for the state of health of the leader of the Socialist Party (PS) has grown in recent days as a result of his hospitalization and from social networks a campaign began to wish him encouragement in his recovery.

#ForceMiguel was the hashtag with which political leaders and users wished a speedy recovery to the head of the provincial Chamber of Deputies.

From the official Twitter account of the Socialist Party of Santa Fe they joined the initiative and published a message: “You are going to win this one with the strength that always characterized you.”

President Alberto Fernández visited Rosario to share an act with the current governor Omar Perotti, where he learned of the illness of the Santa Fe leader. “I send you a huge hug and beg for your improvement”, said the head of state.

Days ago, and in the middle of his hospitalization, Lifschitz did not deprive himself of congratulating Mónica Fein, who became the first woman to reach the presidency of the Socialist Party.

“Great triumph of the Socialism in Motion list. Triumph of a future project for socialism that will allow recover hope in a social democratic project for Argentina“he wrote on his Twitter account.

The leader and former mayor of Rosario returned the courtesy and joined the campaign to wish the socialist leader a speedy recovery.

“#FuerzaMiguel a tireless fighter, we know of your permanent effort, one more challenge that you are going to overcome“wrote the elected president of the PS.

At the beginning of the year, the provincial deputy expressed his desire to be a candidate for national senator in the next elections. We will have to wait for his recovery to see if he can regain the place that socialism lost in 2015, when the term of Rubén Giustiniani ended.

