Former Santa Fe Governor Miguel Lifschitz died this Sunday in Rosario, at age 65, after contracting coronavirus and suffering a pulmonary compromise that worsened in recent days.

Born in the Cradle of the Flag, the leader of the Progressive Front I was in intensive care since Wednesday, April 21 and had previously spent two days in a general care room at Sanatorio Parque. The first part of the isolation at his home had been spent together with the provincial deputy Clara García, his current partner.

Socialism suffered on June 26 of last year the loss of Hermes Binner, another of its historical leaders, who died at the age of 77 due to acute pneumonia.

Lifschitz started working in public management in the late ’80s and his political career advanced along with the growth of the coalition that they shared with the Radical Civic Union (UCR) and other parties in the province.

In 2003, he succeeded Binner as mayor after accompanying him in different positions in the Municipality and four years later he obtained a resounding triumph when running for reelection. That result with 57% of the votes was key to propel the Rafael in the provincial elections and make him the first socialist governor, dethroning Peronism after 24 years.

Raised in the Martin neighborhood, to the east of the center and near the Paraná river waterfront, the man from Rosario completed high school at the Higher Polytechnic Institute and later received his civil engineer. By then he was already a member of the National Reform Movement (MNR) and at the beginning of the last decade he began to gain ground as one of the leaders of the Rose Party at the provincial level.

In 2011, the then mayor wanted to compete for the governorship to once again follow in Binner’s footsteps, but the candidacy was ultimately in the hands of Antonio Bonfatti. In that instance, he accepted to compete for the departmental senatorial office, which he obtained with ease, and to anoint the national deputy Mónica Fein to be his successor at the head of the Municipality in the bastion of socialism.

The engineer had revenge in 2015 to finally reach the Gray House, although it was not easy at all. The competition with Peronism was joined by Cambiemos and the comedian Miguel Torres del Sel was less than 2,000 votes away from achieving a historic triumph. A little more relegated in the distribution of the votes by thirds was Omar Perotti, the current head of the Executive Power in Santa Fe.

When it came to drawing his profile compared to Binner and Bonfatti, Lifschitz was singled out for having greater dialogue with the justicialismo and other sectors within the framework of its management.

In 2019 he tried to launch himself into the national arena and underpinned the presidential candidacy of Roberto Lavagna. At the beginning of the campaign, he was emerging as a possible running mate for the economist in Federal Consensus, but finally he was relegated in the bid. Instead, the list that he led in the provincial elections won by a wide margin and thus became the incumbent of the lower house, where the new opposition has a majority.

This year, Lifschitz had made public his interest in trying once again to make the leap from the province. After acknowledging that he did not rule out the idea of ​​being a candidate for national senator, he set about building agreements that would guarantee the leadership of his sector within the PS against those who proposed to lean towards the macrismo or the ruling party in a scenario of polarization.

On Sunday April 18, Fein won as a candidate for national president of socialism and thus obtained the first objective. The former governor could only party by video call, By then he had been isolated with coronavirus for a week and the next day he was admitted after subjecting him to a series of medical studies.

