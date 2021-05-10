The death of the former governor of Santa Fe, Miguel Lifschitz, at age 65, jumped the cracks between the ruling party and the opposition, and made his referents agree that “he was a man of integrity“

From all over the political arc the deceased leader, leader of Santa Fe socialism, stood out.

President Alberto Fernández, in the middle of his tour of Europe, took a moment to highlight his figure.

“With great regret, being in Lisbon, I learned of the death of Miguel Lifschitz,” he started. “He was a man of integrity who put all his effort in favor of the progress of your beloved Santa Fe“he continued.

And he added his condolences in his tweet: “May your loved ones receive the deep regret of someone who has honestly esteemed and respected you.”

With great regret, while in Lisbon, I learned of the death of Miguel Lifschitz.

He was a man of integrity who put all his effort in favor of the progress of his beloved Santa Fe. May your loved ones receive the deep condolences of someone who has honestly esteemed and respected you. pic.twitter.com/vzEY5DzZhR – Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) May 10, 2021

Also the vice president of the Nation, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, wrote: “I regret the death of Miguel Lifshitz (sic), former governor of Santa Fe, due to coronavirus. My condolences to family and friends.”

I regret the death of Miguel Lifshitz, former governor of Santa Fe, due to coronavirus. My condolences to family and friends. – Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina) May 10, 2021

For his part, the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, regretted the death of the former governor of Santa Fe and sent “a big hug to his family and loved ones at this painful moment.”

I deeply regret the passing of former Santa Fe Governor Miguel Lifschitz. I send a big hug to your family and loved ones at this painful time. – Horacio Rodríguez Larreta ✋🏼🧼🤚🏼 (@horaciorlarreta) May 10, 2021

The former Buenos Aires governor María Eugenia Vidal was on a television program when it was learned of the death of the socialist.

The news led her to a reflection: “Rescue that Lifschitz was not vaccinated, it was not a vaccinated vip, I hope his turn that did not come and this is what happened; It could have been avoided, in politics there are people who do what corresponds, “lamented the member of Together for Change.

News in development.