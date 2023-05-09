Club América will face Atlético de San Luis in the quarterfinals, a team that recently eliminated León in the playoffs, a team that will play in the Concacaf Champions League, so for Miguel Layunthe cream-blue team should not relax, because in the final rounds there is never a shortage of surprises.
“He’s a great rival, he knows how to play his football very well and we’re going to have a tough quarterfinal phase. We have to be emotionally strong to face what’s coming and maintain the same humility and ambition from day one,” said the creamblue player.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
“When you find these types of rivals they always have possibilities, I think our focus is on what we can do, on taking advantage of the characteristics and virtues of each one of us and carrying out what the coaching staff has been working on since yesterday, when it was defined. “Surely they will have a very deep analysis and these days will help us a lot for what we have to do on Wednesday. There will be absolutely nothing simple,” the azulcrema player mentioned in an interview with TUDN.
Las Águilas will face 11th place in the general table, first they will play at Alfonso Lastras and they will close the tie at the Azteca Stadium, the matches will be played on May 10 and 13.
It should be remembered that Miguel Layun He is one of the players who could leave the cream-blue team at the end of his participation, meanwhile he continues to take advantage of his opportunities in the team.
#Miguel #Layúns #statements #prior #match #San #Luis #leg #Quarterfinals
Leave a Reply