América is having a great start to the season in the Clausura 2023. After some games in which the results did not come, despite what was shown on the field, the team led by Fernando Ortiz has gotten into a streak and it seems that they will fight until the end. final of the contest for being among the first four teams in the general table to have their direct pass to the league.
Las Águilas, along with Pachuca, are the squads that register the best offense of the championship, with 17 goals in favor. In addition to this, during their first seven matches of the tournament, the Azulcremas have conceded just eight goals.
‘Tano’ Ortiz’s team remains undefeated this semester, like Tigres, and will seek to continue climbing positions this weekend. Miguel Layún, one of the veterans and leaders of this team, considers that the Azulcremas are going from less to more and that they will continue to grow as the Clausura 2023 tournament progresses.
“I think that the team in general has done things well. It is normal that as the days go by, what the team shows is getting better and better. That has been our trend in recent tournaments and we hope that the same trend will be maintained to continue growing day after day”
– Miguel Layun
The veteran right-back, highly criticized by the American fans, added: “I think the team is taking up the things that were done very well last tournament. We are a team that internally has a lot of self-criticism and we always look for things that we can continue to improve “.
Las Águilas will face Xolos de Tijuana this Sunday, February 19, in the vicinity of the Azteca Stadium. América will seek to continue its upward trend against one of the weakest teams in the entire league.
