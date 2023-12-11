To everyone's surprise, Club América fell in the second leg of the semifinals 0-2 against Atlético de San Luis and although the pass to the grand final was easily obtained by an overall score of 5-2, the azulcrema fans did not like them. tolerated defeat even though André Jardine He played with an alternative team to rest several players.
Therefore, at the end of the match a loud boo was heard from the big players, which has generated many reactions in this regard and some of them have been from the azulcremas elements that have responded to this situation.
The annoyance of the fans was due to the way they approached the second leg where the team did not play very well and therefore generated some doubts in the fans about whether they can really win the title.
“We are in the final. Several tournaments ago the club was not able to reach a final. We must understand the demands of wearing this shirt, I totally agree in that sense, but then we must not forget the most important thing either. I think that the “Today's message is very clear. We know that we count on the people. Despite a great result on Wednesday, the stadium practically full, I think it is worth thanking all our fans for being here, for accompanying us.”
– Miguel Layún.
Miguel Layun He will hang up his boots at the end of the tournament and has the hope of closing his career with one more championship for the Águilas.
“We are going to be playing a final at the Azteca Stadium. A chance to be champions. That is the only thing that must be on the minds of all Americanists from today onwards. Have this Sunday with whoever you like to spend it with. But starting Monday, all of us Americanists have to think about what we can do and how we can contribute something so that on Sunday we are all raising and celebrating a title,” he shared.
