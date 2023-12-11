“WE ARE IN THE FINAL, THAT'S WHAT SHOULD MATTER” 🦅

Miguel Layún acknowledges that the result was not what was expected, but he asks the fans to concentrate on only one thing, that América is in the Final.

“We must focus on one thing, we are in a final. On Sunday the 17th… pic.twitter.com/dARSqfPOoX

— RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) December 10, 2023