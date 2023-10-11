Last Sunday Miguel Layún announced his departure from Club América and his definitive retirement from the courts at the end of this tournament. The 36-year-old player, with a career always in the midst of criticism but which at the end of the road has been extremely successful, decides to take a step away from professional football after the current tournament, between injuries and absences from the game, He has not had his best moments with the ball.
Although Miguel was far from a state of fitness that would allow him to compete at the highest level, the reality is that it was expected that he would still have a couple of years on the field. However, the full-back, knowing that his departure from América at the end of 2023 was a fait accompli, preferred to retire within the club that he loves so much and in which he won everything years ago. Now, everything indicates that the veteran will be one of the strong faces of Gerard Piqué’s project, the Kings League Americas.
Sources report that Miguel joins Javier Hernández as one of the faces of the competition that will have its first edition in Mexico later this year, at least in terms of the presentation of the tournament. At the same time, it is unknown whether, like ‘Chicharito’, Layún will be the owner of one of the nascent franchises or, on the contrary, he will be the strong man of the league, since the option of him serving as the president of the league is not ruled out. same.
