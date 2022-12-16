Miguel Layún has lived a couple of cycles with América, the first much more successful than the second, because at that time when a penalty kick from his right leg gave that Liga MX title to the eagles over Cruz Azul in a final what will happen to history Right now the Mexican is living his second stage with the team in the country’s capital, however, he has rotated between starting and substituting and has participated in various falls.
Despite this, the right-back, often used as a midfielder, had a renewal offer on the table from the eagles’ board, which the player signed in recent days. This new contract came with a salary reduction for the former Porto man, which Miguel accepted, since he affirms that his desire to play in America does not come from the monetary factor, but from the love he has for the club.
“They told me about a significant salary reduction, I told them that this was not a problem for me, that I was not in this club for money, they know it from day one, when the possibility of returning to America opened up. Since my first arrival I left 50% of the salary.”
– Miguel Layun
Miguel affirmed that since he left Monterrey to sign with América his salary has dropped drastically, clearly showing that his desire is to be crowned with the eagles, not fill his pockets.
