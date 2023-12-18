Miguel Layún retired as a professional soccer player this Sunday, December 17, in the grand final of Mexican soccer. The Mexican defender ended his career at the age of 35 and did so through the front door after winning the 2023 Liga MX Apertura tournament title.
The player started as a starter in the final match between América and Tigres and played 76 minutes. His official retirement is a good time to remember his career, which had a meteoric rise after his arrival in America and which was distinguished by effort and work.
In the history of football there are natural geniuses who have incredible talents from birth. Miguel Layún was not one of those players. The Veracruz defender belongs to another breed: that of players who have to work twice or triple as hard to get closer to their dreams.
Layún began his path in professional soccer in the youth teams of Querétaro and arrived in Veracruz at the beginning of 2007. With the Red Sharks he debuted in the first division on March 28, 2007, but he had no record with the team.
In 2009, Layún surprisingly signed with Atalanta of the Italian first division. He was only with this team for one semester, played only one game and played 90 minutes.
A semester after his European adventure, Layún was hired, to the surprise of his fans, by Club América. The player took a while to show his level and the azulcrema fans found in him their favorite villain when the results were not forthcoming.
From there the hashtag #TodoesculpadeLayún was born. Instead of falling under pressure, the versatile defender grew and showed the best version of himself, to the point of becoming a starting and immovable player for the Eagles.
With the azulcremas he won the Clausura 2023 and Apertura 2014 titles. Thanks to his great performances, the player began to be considered for the Mexican National Team and attended the 2014 World Cup.
Layún was called up and played in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and 2018 in Russia. With El Tri, the winger won the Gold Cup in 2015 and the Concacaf Cup.
The Mexican full-back made a difficult decision at the beginning of 2015 and decided to leave the comforts of America and Mexican soccer to fulfill his dream of playing in Europe.
Layún was hired by the Spanish club Granada, a club that loaned him to Watford, an English second division team from the same business group. His decision was widely criticized, but in the long term it was the right one.
With Watford he achieved promotion to the Premier League and signed with Porto in mid-2015. With the Dragons he played a total of 80 games and won the 2017-2018 Primeira Liga.
In 2018 he left the Portuguese team on loan to Sevilla. Layún played only 18 games with the Andalusians. A semester later he was bought by Villarreal. There he only played 15 games.
In January 2019, Monterrey convinced Layún to return to Liga MX. With this team, the full-back won four titles: two Concacaf Champions Leagues, one Copa MX and one Liga MX.
With Rayados he lost prominence at the end of his journey. In mid-2021, Layún signed with América to experience his second stage in the team.
During this time, the defender played a secondary role in the squad and was harshly criticized by a sector of the azulcrema fans.
The player communicated his intention to retire a few days before the Apertura 2023 ended. This Sunday, December 17, the full-back put an end to his career with the title in his hands.
