Miguel Layun who just a few months ago said goodbye to professional football with a title with Club América, has once again been in the eye of the hurricane, but not because of a mistake on the field but because of a statement in which he left the player in a bad light. Cuauhtémoc Blanco since he does not consider his career to be as good as that of Javier Hernandez.

The former captain of Club América commented in a recent interview for David Faitelson He is very sure that the careers of those who were once his teammates in the Mexican National Team are very different but that in quality and relevance the man from Guadalajara has the advantage.

“It's a matter of taste, we could debate it. Cuauhtémoc (Blanco) was an idol, a reference, and he is a guy who was outstanding, but in the race, Javier (Hernández)'s career is much more relevant than Cuauhtémoc's, with all due respectand I admire Cuauhtémoc, more as an Americanist,” commented Miguel Layún.

Cuauhtémoc Blanco and Javier Hernández in the Mexican National Team | Photo: Jam Media

Layún, who also tried the joys of playing in Europe, was not afraid to say that Chicharito is possibly one of the 3 best players that Mexico has had in history, only behind Hugo Sánchez and Rafael Márquez.

“The guy achieved something that very few people in Mexico have done, for me it is a top 3 race in Mexico, it is him, Rafa and Hugo Sánchez” added Miguel Layún who at the time shone having two stages in Europe with different clubs.

Javier Hernandez In just over 10 years playing in Europe he was able to wear the shirts of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Sevilla, while Blanco was only able to spend a few months with Valladolid where due to a knee injury his dream was cut short. ended.