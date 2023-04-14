Club América is the Mexican club that has the most clásicos in Aztec football and its confrontations against Guadalajara, Pumas and Cruz Azul are considered clásicos and this weekend will be another edition of the Clásico Joven against Deportivo Cruz Azul.
However, the cream-blue footballer Miguel Layun He was indifferent to the commitment after a question from the media, because for him, the National Classic is experienced differently compared to when there are clashes in the same city, in this case between capitalists.
During the preview of the duel between the blue creams and light blues, they questioned the multi-functional winger about his perspective on the Young Classic, to which he did not give much relevance, since he considers that the most important one is against Chivas, both for the fans and for the institution.
However, he assured that the competition and passion between clubs in Mexico City is experienced differently, since it does not carry the same pressure as the Clásico Nacional, the same one that the media gave a lot of coverage a few weeks ago in comparison with the rest. of duels.
Due to the rivalry of the cream-blue team with the rest of the teams in the MX League, all the teams play differently from America, with greater passion and dedication, something that also happens with Chivas, Pumas and Cruz Azul, because not even between them they have meetings of such media attention as to be called classics. That is why, whatever the rival, the Eagles are obliged to get the best result and win satisfactorily to keep their fans happy.
