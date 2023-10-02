Club Deportivo Guadalajara visited Toluca FC on matchday 10 of the Apertura 2023 tournament and drew 1-1 on the scoreboard, but without a doubt, the most striking novelty of the match was the ownership of Raúl ‘Tala’ Rangel and the substitution of Miguel ‘Wacho’ Jimenez.
The decision to substitute the ‘Wacho‘It surprised many because a few weeks ago the Guadalajara strategist openly declared that the veteran goalkeeper was the star of the club and that he would give him all the confidence; However, for the game against the Red Devils he opted to give the 23-year-old goalkeeper his debut.
It should be noted that according to the commentators of the match transmission through the signal TUDNit was indicated that it would be a rotation to give rest to Jimenez and his absence as a starter would not be due to sports.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
He ‘felling‘He had an outstanding participation in his presentation in the Liga MX, since he had at least three interventions of a high degree of difficulty where he pushed himself to the maximum and managed to avoid the fall of the Guadalajara goal, managing to have a good performance in his debut in First Division.
That way, Miguel Jimenez He dedicated an emotional message to Rangel on social networks, where he congratulated him on his debut in the top circuit and wished him to play in many more games, demonstrating that there is a good relationship and healthy competition within the club.
Rangel He had only played in the first team during the Leagues Cup 2023 where he saw activity in four games, apart from that, he played more than 60 games with the CD Tapatio of the MX Expansion League.
Next Saturday, October 7 at 7:05 p.m. from the Akron Stadium on matchday 11 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the red and white team will face the Clásico Tapatío against Atlas.
#Miguel #Jiménezs #message #Raúl #Rangel #benching #Toluca