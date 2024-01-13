What had been anticipated for a few days was confirmed: the 33-year-old goalkeeper, Miguel 'Wacho' Jimenez will not be taken into account by the Argentine coach Fernando Gagosince he was not called up for the Matchday 1 match of the Clausura 2024 tournament against Santos Laguna.
He is currently transferable with six months to go until his contract ends, so he is no longer the starting goalkeeper for Club Deportivo Guadalajara. In addition to the fact that with the arrival of the new coach, confidence will be for the goalkeeper Oscar Whalleywhile, Raul Rangel He will be the second goalkeeper.
With Oscar Whalley as the holder of the red and white goal, the youth player Raul Rangel He will be in charge of competing with the goalkeeper of Spanish descent who will play his first official match with the team after six months.
With the departure of Veljko Paunovicthe continuity of Miguel Jimenez came to an end and they want to place him in another club, after Fernando Hierro will place him as transferable, since he intends to give the opportunity to Oscar Whalleyafter he was the one who signed him for the team last semester.
