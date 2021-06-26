Leonardo Lugo

Mexico City / 06.26.2021 15:12:34

Within the framework of the World Day for Sexual Diversity, the mayor Miguel Hidalgo gave the facilities for a change of sexual identity to take place, two equal marriages and closed the Gay Pride Expo, in order to promote social inclusion.

Hegel Cortés, head of office for the Mayor Miguel Hidalgo, called for there to be no discrimination in society and promised to continue working in favor of the rights of the LGBT + community.

In a statement, he stressed that Miguel Hidalgo is the only mayor’s office in Mexico City to have an Equality, Diversity and Human Rights Unit, which monitors, manages and resolves issues related to the LGBT + community.

During the Gay Pride Expo, which lasted two days, specialists gave workshops and talks on gender violence, sexual education, addiction prevention and counseling for people with HIV.

During the event, more than 250 free tests were applied to the population for HIV, syphilis, hepatitis C and prostate antigen.

Cortés Miranda regretted that the security of this sector of the population still needs to be guaranteed, so he assured that work will continue “until the last day, to continue seeking inclusion at all levels.”

Claudia Ochoa, director of the Unit for Equality, Diversity and Human Rights affirmed that the AMH is a pioneering and avant-garde demarcation in the fight for the protection and defense of Human Rights of the LGBT + community.

FLC

.

.