Miguel Herrera has launched an aggressive campaign for Gerardo Martino to leave the Mexican National Team. ‘El Piojo’, current technical director of Tigres, has applied to take the reins of El Tri in case ‘Tata’, due to health problems, leaves the Aztec team prior to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Martino has opted for not responding to Herrera’s comments. However, the Mexican coach’s statements would have gone down very badly within the UANL team.
According to the communicator Pello Maldonado, the Tigres board drew attention to ‘Piojo’ Herrera for the campaign he has undertaken in recent weeks to assume the technical direction of the Mexican National Team. According to this report, the people in long pants from the Monterrey team made it clear to the strategist that he should be focused on winning the Liga MX title and that there “first is Tigres, then Tigres and always Tigres.”
On March 28, Miguel Herrera spoke about the alleged poor health of Gerardo Martino, which would make it impossible for him to continue leading El Tri. The ‘Piojo’ mentioned that he would never tell him that he would not lead the tricolor and that if Martino is not in a position he should leave the ship.
“I think my name has always been on the table, it gives me a lot of pleasure, a lot of pride, it means that I do things well where I show up to work. Honestly my head is 100 percent at Tigres, I have also said it, I’m never going to say no to the National Team, but today it doesn’t matter to me, I have a contract with Tigres and the FMF would have to talk to them to see how they come to an agreement,” Herrera said in statements to ESPN.
Herrera’s statements have gone down badly on both Tigres and the Mexican National Team.
