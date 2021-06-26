The technical director of the UANL Tigres, Miguel Herrera, appeared before the media at the press conference last Friday, June 25, where he spoke on various issues, including the participation of his players Florian Thauvin Y André-Pierre Gignac at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as reinforcements for France.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
In addition, on the absences of his other national footballers who will play with the Mexican team in the Gold Cup as Carlos Salcedo Y Luis RodriguezTherefore, he will have several casualties for the start of the Apertura 2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Barovero, Bareiro, Macías, Vigón and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Carlos Salcido and “Ramoncito” Morales return to Mexican soccer
Carlos Morales, Ramón Morales and Adrián Morales will be part of Deportivo Ocotlán of the Premier League
STOVE FOOTBALL: Giovani, Aguirre, Paulinho, Duvan and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Stove Football is with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Juan Pablo Vigon would arrive at the Tigres
The negotiations between Pumas and Tigres have become traditional movements within the Liga Mx, for the regulars it is the royal team who usually do
The newspaper The universal rescued the statements of the Mexican coach.
Miguel Herrera spoke about the situation of the French, Thauvin who has just arrived in San Nicolás de los Garza and the experienced feline attacker and top scorer, Gignac. He also commented on the Aztecs, Salcedo Y Rodriguez.
“About Gignac, we had already talked about it, and about Flo comes out in the last minutes. The truth is, we have a very large staff. Yes, they are very important players, Florian, just like Luis [Rodríguez] and Carlos [Salcedo], four that are the basis of this team. Today we have a squad of 25 players and I want everything to be ready, it will be a good opportunity for those who stay and demonstrate “
About the possible arrival of Juan Pablo Vigón al ‘Volcán’ commented the following:
“We hope someone else will be added, the campus is not closed. We want to have alternatives for any circumstance ”, he said.
“We see that we may need a flyer and we have asked about many Mexicans – because we no longer have a foreign place – and suddenly a name comes up, not the most interesting one, but they hit one. The board has asked for four of five names that we have, and there is one “
– Miguel Herrera.
Finally he spoke about the expectations of the feline fans about his team.
“I do not know if we are going to sweep, but we are going to try to score the most points. We have a squad to fight every game, home and away, and we are going to do that. The team can win on any court ”, he pointed out.
Leave a Reply