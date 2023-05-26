Club América is looking for a new technical director, after the departure of Fernando Ortiz after the failure to be eliminated in the semifinals against Club Deportivo Guadalajara, for which reason in the last few hours several names have begun to emerge to reach the cream-blue bench prior to the start of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
One of the coaches who does not rule out being able to lead the cream-blue team again is michael herreracurrent Club Tijuana strategist, made it clear in an interview with ESPNwhich does not rule out any institution you have already been to.
“”I never rule out the teams where I worked because I left with open doors. I did things well and when decisions are made you have to accept them or not, but if you do things well you have the doors open””
– Miguel Herrera.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
You have to remember that michael herrera He has a long career in Mexican soccer, as he has led several teams such as Tecos Students, atlanteanMonterey, veracruzTigres, Club América, even the Mexican team, whom he led to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where he was eliminated in the round of 16 by the Netherlands.
In addition, as if that were not enough, he has already been a champion with the Águilas, having won two Liga MX titles, an MX Cup and a Champion of Champions, in fact, with the Tricolor he also won a Gold Cup in 2015.
In the last hours, the list of candidates grows more and more. Of the most popular names according to the portal eagle passion are the of Diego Alonso and Javier Aguirre, although both rejected the first proposal of the capital cadre. Another of the candidates that have emerged is the Brazilian andre jardine of Atlético de San Luis.
#Miguel #Herreras #final #answer #lead #América #tournament
Leave a Reply